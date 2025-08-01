Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI removes ChatGPT share tool after privacy risks, Google indexing

OpenAI removes ChatGPT share tool after privacy risks, Google indexing

OpenAI removes ChatGPT's public sharing feature after privacy concerns emerge over Google indexing sensitive user conversations that they did not intend to make public

OpenAI, chatgpt
OpenAI removes ChatGPT’s chat-sharing feature after privacy concerns surface with users unintentionally sharing sensitive data | Image: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
OpenAI has removed a recently introduced feature in its ChatGPT product that allowed users to make specific conversations publicly searchable, citing concerns about potential inadvertent sharing of sensitive information.
 
The feature, which was introduced as a limited experiment, enabled users to share chatbot conversations by selecting the option to “Make this chat discoverable”. Once enabled, the chosen chat could be indexed by search engines, including Google. Although the tool required multiple opt-in steps and anonymised shared content, OpenAI acknowledged that users might unintentionally expose personal information.
 
“We just removed a feature from @ChatGPTapp that allowed users to make their conversations discoverable by search engines, such as Google,” Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s chief information security officer, said in a post on X on Thursday. “Ultimately, we think this feature introduced too many opportunities for folks to accidentally share things they didn’t intend to, so we're removing the option.”
 

Chats shared using ChatGPT feature appear in Google search results

Concerns emerged earlier this week after Fast Company reported that conversations shared using the feature were being indexed by Google. The issue gained further attention when a newsletter writer posted on X that some shared conversations contained personal content, including discussions of mental health and workplace issues. Several users responded by highlighting examples of private exchanges that had become publicly visible.
 
Although the feature required users to select specific chats and confirm sharing intent via a checkbox, OpenAI acknowledged the risk of users enabling the setting without fully understanding the consequences. The shared chats did not include user names or identifying details, but the content itself could reveal sensitive topics.
 

OpenAI removes feature, delisting in progress

OpenAI confirmed that the feature is being removed from all accounts and that it is working with search engines to delist any content that was indexed during the experiment. The company expects this process to be completed by Friday morning.
 
“Security and privacy are paramount for us,” Stuckey said. “We’ll keep working to maximally reflect that in our products and features.”
 
The feature was originally intended to support the discovery of useful or informative chatbot interactions that might benefit a broader audience. Its removal highlights the challenges technology companies face in balancing transparency and learning opportunities with strong privacy protections, particularly as AI tools see increasing use in personal and professional contexts. 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

