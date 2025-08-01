OpenAI removes ChatGPT share tool after privacy risks, Google indexing

OpenAI has removed a recently introduced feature in its ChatGPT product that allowed users to make specific conversations publicly searchable, citing concerns about potential inadvertent sharing of sensitive information.

The feature, which was introduced as a limited experiment, enabled users to share chatbot conversations by selecting the option to “Make this chat discoverable”. Once enabled, the chosen chat could be indexed by search engines, including Google . Although the tool required multiple opt-in steps and anonymised shared content, OpenAI acknowledged that users might unintentionally expose personal information.

“We just removed a feature from @ChatGPTapp that allowed users to make their conversations discoverable by search engines, such as Google,” Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s chief information security officer, said in a post on X on Thursday. “Ultimately, we think this feature introduced too many opportunities for folks to accidentally share things they didn’t intend to, so we're removing the option.”

Chats shared using ChatGPT feature appear in Google search results Concerns emerged earlier this week after Fast Company reported that conversations shared using the feature were being indexed by Google. The issue gained further attention when a newsletter writer posted on X that some shared conversations contained personal content, including discussions of mental health and workplace issues. Several users responded by highlighting examples of private exchanges that had become publicly visible. Although the feature required users to select specific chats and confirm sharing intent via a checkbox, OpenAI acknowledged the risk of users enabling the setting without fully understanding the consequences. The shared chats did not include user names or identifying details, but the content itself could reveal sensitive topics.