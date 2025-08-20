Tech wrap Aug 20: Pixel 10 series, Lava Play Ultra 5G, HP Omen 16, and more

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10 lineup. Like last year, the range includes four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each device runs on the Tensor G5 chip paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The lineup also brings Qi2-certified “Pixelsnap” wireless charging, with the Pro XL supporting Qi2 25W standard, similar to Apple’s iPhone 16 series.

At its Made by Google event on August 20, the company expanded its accessories line with the Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a, launched alongside the flagship Pixel 10 smartphones. Much like the Pixel Watch 3, the new smartwatch comes in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes, but introduces an upgraded display, new charging technology, and refreshed software. The Pixel Buds 2a, meanwhile, are described as Google’s smallest and lightest A-Series earbuds so far.

Lava Play Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched Lava has introduced the Play Ultra 5G smartphone. Marketed as a gaming-centric midrange device, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, features a 6.67-inch fullHD+ flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. HP launches Omen 16 gaming laptops with AMD, Intel AI chips and Nvidia GPUs HP has rolled out the latest Omen 16 gaming laptops in India. Buyers can configure them with either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (12GB) GPU. The laptops also feature AI-enabled tools such as Omen AI and an “Unleashed Mode” for boosting performance and thermal efficiency.

Realme P4 series with 7000mAh battery launched in India Realme has added the P4 lineup in India, comprising the Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G. The Pro variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the standard version uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra. Both models include a Hyper Vision AI chip and come equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. Meta releases AI translation feature for creators on Instagram and Facebook Meta has introduced AI-based translations for creators on Instagram and Facebook, enabling reels to be dubbed in multiple languages with auto lip-syncing. The tool uses the creator’s voice to maintain tone and style while matching lip movements to dubbed audio.

Apple M5 Mac mini, iPhone chip-based MacBook, and more coming later in 2025 Apple is said to be preparing the next-gen Mac mini powered by the upcoming M5 series chips. As reported by AppleInsider, two Mac mini models are under testing — one with the M5 and the other with the higher-tier M5 Pro. This hints at Apple resuming its usual Mac mini refresh cycle. For context, the company released M2 Mac minis in 2023 and followed up with M4 models in 2024, skipping M3 entirely. Black Myth Wukong gets a sequel: Watch Black Myth Zhong Kui trailer here

GameScience, developer of Black Myth: Wukong, has confirmed a sequel titled Black Myth: Zhong Kui at Opening Night Live 2025. On stage at Gamescom 2025, host Geoff Keighley described Zhong Kui as “the ghost-catching god who wanders between hell and earth.” He also noted that Black Myth: Wukong’s story isn’t complete, suggesting downloadable content (DLC) is still in progress. Adobe introduces Acrobat Studio, a home for PDFs with built-in AI perks Adobe has released Acrobat Studio, a new platform merging Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Express with AI integration. According to the company, it turns PDFs into interactive knowledge hubs with customizable AI agents that provide insights, recommendations, and answers. The platform also grants access to Adobe Express tools and Firefly-powered features for generating images and videos.

COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on November 14, 2025. Preorders are now open across Xbox, PlayStation, PC (Battle.net, Steam), and Game Pass (Ultimate and PC). Those who preorder any edition get early access to the open beta on October 2. The title also debuts a carry-forward option, allowing select content from Black Ops 6 to migrate into the new game. Spotify tests DJ-like playlist mixing with custom transitions Spotify is piloting a playlist mixing option for premium users, giving them control over how tracks transition within playlists. The feature smooths playback by removing abrupt silences, offering both manual and automated mixing controls.

Vivo to launch T4 Pro 5G smartphone on August 26 Vivo has confirmed the launch of its T4 Pro 5G in India on August 26. A dedicated Flipkart microsite highlights the design and main specifications. The phone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and feature a 50MP telephoto camera. Anthropic's Claude AI can exit abusive or harmful conversations Anthropic has added a safeguard to its Claude AI assistant that lets it end conversations if they turn repeatedly abusive or harmful. The company calls the feature experimental, designed to shield the model and promote respectful user interactions, reported The Economic Times.