Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here

Google Pixel 10 series: What’s new
- A triple camera set up on the base Pixel 10 with a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens.
- IP68 dust and water resistance on Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
- New Colour options such as Moonstone on Pixel 10 Pro models; Jade on Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL; Indigo, Frost and Lemongrass on the base Pixel 10.
Google Pixel 10 series: Specifications
Pixel 10
- Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, 1080x2424 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary with Macro (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide + 10.8MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 10.5MP (AF)
- Battery: 4970mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 6E
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280x2856 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4870mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344x2992 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4200mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 25W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2 25W)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- Cover display: 6.4-inch Actua display, 1080x2364 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Inner display: 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary (OIS) + 10.5MP ultra-wide with Macro+ 10.5MP 5X telephoto,
- Front camera: 10MP on both display
- Battery: 5015mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
