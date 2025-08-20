Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here

Google has launched the Pixel 10 series. Similar to last year, the series encompasses four models: a base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All four models in the Pixel 10 series are powered by the Tensor G5 chip, coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The smartphones also debut Qi2-certified “Pixelsnap” wireless charging with the Pro XL model in the series supporting the latest Qi2 25W standard comparable to Apple iPhone 16 series.

The new chipset also improves performance of built-in Gemini AI tools, including the new Magic Cue and Camera Coach. Magic Cue is Google’s personalised intelligence system for AI-powered recommendations, while Camera Coach uses AI to offer suggestions while taking a picture.

Another highlight of the Pixel 10 series is “Pixelsnap,” which is essentially a Qi2-certified wireless charging system that utilises built-in magnetic coils inside the phone for accurate placement of compatible wireless chargers and other accessories. Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro Fold get support for up to 15W Pixelsnap charging while the Pixel 10 Pro XL get support for faster 25W.