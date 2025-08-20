Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe introduces Acrobat Studio, a home for PDFs with built-in AI perks

Adobe introduces Acrobat Studio, a home for PDFs with built-in AI perks

With Acrobat Studio, Adobe blends Acrobat, Express and Firefly, offering AI-powered assistants, PDF Spaces and content creation tools in a single platform

Adobe Acrobat Studio
Adobe Acrobat Studio
Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Adobe has launched its new Acrobat Studio platform, which combines the features of Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Express while integrating artificial intelligence agents. According to the company, the platform transforms PDFs into conversational knowledge hubs, where users can access customisable AI assistants to receive insights, answers, and recommendations. Acrobat Studio also includes access to Adobe Express creative tools and Firefly-powered image and video generation features.

Adobe Acrobat Studio platform: What is new?

Adobe said Acrobat is evolving from a standard document productivity app into a first-of-its-kind productivity and creativity hub — helping users get to insights faster, create standout content, and collaborate more seamlessly. Acrobat Studio introduces the following features:

PDF Spaces:

Within Acrobat Studio, PDF Spaces act as dynamic work environments that turn collections of files and websites into conversational knowledge hubs. Users can interact with their documents through agentic AI Assistants to uncover insights, acquire recommendations, and receive citations. They can also add notes for later reference. 
  The AI Assistants can be assigned specific roles, such as “instructor,” “analyst,” or “entertainer,” to help synthesise information, answer questions, and suggest new areas to explore. For instance, a pre-built AI Assistant in the “instructor” role would present information in a teacher-like style. Customers can also personalise assistants with new, defined roles tailored to their needs.
 
Entire PDF Spaces, including customised AI Assistants, can be shared with other users.

Acrobat Pro tools:

The new platform integrates all the capabilities of Acrobat Pro, such as editing PDFs, scanning hard copies, e-signing contracts, redacting sensitive information, and comparing documents. Acrobat Studio also includes AI-powered features that can summarise the contents of scanned documents, contracts, and other files.

Adobe Express tools:

Beyond document management, Acrobat Studio allows users to design infographics, presentations, flyers, and social media posts with built-in Adobe Express tools. It comes with access to Adobe Express Premium tools, which includes templates, brand kits, and Firefly-powered features such as text-to-video and text-to-image generation.

Adobe Acrobat Studio platform: Availability

Acrobat Studio is now available globally in English. It includes a 14-day free trial with unlimited access to PDF Spaces, AI Assistants, and Adobe Express Premium. Early access pricing starts at $24.99 per month for individuals and $29.99 per month for teams.
 

Topics :Adobe Adobe India artifical intelligence

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

