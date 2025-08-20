Vivo to launch T4 Pro 5G smartphone on August 26: Check expected specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: What to expect
Vivo T4 Pro 5G : Expected specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch quad curved AMOLED, 1.5k resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: LPDDR4x
- Storage: UFS 2.2
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) telephoto lens
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app