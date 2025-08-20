COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is scheduled for release on November 14, 2025. Preorders are now open across platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, PC (Battle.net, Steam), and Game Pass (Ultimate and PC). Preordering any edition grants early access to the open beta starting October 2. The game also introduces the carry-forward feature, allowing select content from Black Ops 6 to transition into the new title.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Platforms

Black Ops 7 will be available on:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One

PC

Xbox

Additionally, the game will be accessible via Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, Cloud, Xbox on PC) and Game Pass PC, with no preorder needed for Game Pass access.

Digital editions include: Standard edition – Base game for PC platforms.

Cross-gen bundle – Grants both current-gen and last-gen versions across platforms.

Vault edition – Digital-only bundle including cosmetic packs, Battle Pass content, and unlock tokens at an SRP of $99.99 (or regional equivalent). Physical editions (console only): Cross-gen bundle – Includes both generations for Xbox and PlayStation.

Standard edition (PS5) – includes only the PlayStation 5 version. Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Preorder benefits All preorders (digital or physical) include open beta early access. Digital preorders and Game Pass subscribers receive the Reznov Challenge Pack for use in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.