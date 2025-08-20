Home / Technology / Tech News / COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 arrives November 14, 2025, with preorders live across all platforms. Early beta access begins October 2 for preorder buyers

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is scheduled for release on November 14, 2025. Preorders are now open across platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, PC (Battle.net, Steam), and Game Pass (Ultimate and PC). Preordering any edition grants early access to the open beta starting October 2. The game also introduces the carry-forward feature, allowing select content from Black Ops 6 to transition into the new title.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Platforms

Black Ops 7 will be available on:
  • PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4
  • Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One
  • PC
  • Xbox
Additionally, the game will be accessible via Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, Cloud, Xbox on PC) and Game Pass PC, with no preorder needed for Game Pass access.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Editions and highlights

Digital editions include:
  • Standard edition – Base game for PC platforms.
  • Cross-gen bundle – Grants both current-gen and last-gen versions across platforms.
  • Vault edition – Digital-only bundle including cosmetic packs, Battle Pass content, and unlock tokens at an SRP of $99.99 (or regional equivalent).
Physical editions (console only):
  • Cross-gen bundle – Includes both generations for Xbox and PlayStation.
  • Standard edition (PS5) – includes only the PlayStation 5 version.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Preorder benefits

All preorders (digital or physical) include open beta early access. Digital preorders and Game Pass subscribers receive the Reznov Challenge Pack for use in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
 
Vault Edition buyers gain additional items: Operator Collection, Mastercraft Weapon Collection, Ultra GobbleGum Pack, one BlackCell season, and a Permanent Unlock Token.
 
Game Pass users may upgrade to Vault Edition for $30, retaining eligibility across platforms.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: What to expect

At launch, XP Tokens and GobbleGums from Black Ops 6 will carry forward. Starting Season 1, weapons, operators, and operator skins will transfer over, with exceptions for items unavailable or reworked. Weapon camos remain usable only on Black Ops 6 weapons. Warzone integration begins in Season 1, allowing content from Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, and Black Ops 6 to transition, subject to tuning. Warzone ranks will reset at Season 1, synchronising with Black Ops 7 progression.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adobe introduces Acrobat Studio, a home for PDFs with built-in AI perks

Vivo to launch T4 Pro 5G smartphone on August 26: Check expected specs

Black Myth Wukong gets a sequel: Watch Black Myth Zhong Kui trailer here

Spotify tests DJ-like playlist mixing with custom transitions: How it works

Apple M5 Mac mini, iPhone chip-based MacBook, and more coming later in 2025

Topics :Call of DutyGamingvideogamesTechnology

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story