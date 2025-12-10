Tech Wrap Dec 10: Google AI Plus plan, Nothing Phone 3a CE, Apple Noida

After launching in select regions in September, Google rolled out the Google AI Plus subscription plan in India on December 9. Until now, Google offered only the AI Pro and AI Ultra plans in the country, priced at Rs 1,950 and Rs 24,500 per month, respectively. The new Google AI Plus plan comes in as a more affordable option at Rs 399 per month. Notably, this matches the price at which OpenAI introduced its budget ChatGPT Go plan in India.

British consumer technology brand Nothing has introduced the Phone 3a Community Edition, a special version of the Phone 3a developed using designs and ideas submitted by members of the Nothing community. Similar to last year’s Phone 2a Community Edition, it features winning entries across hardware, software, accessories and marketing to create a limited-edition model. The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition will be available only on December 13 at a special drop event in Bengaluru. Apple Noida opens on December 11: Take a sneak peek inside with photos US-based technology giant Apple is growing its retail footprint in India with its fifth store, set to open at DLF Mall of India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Called Apple Noida, the store becomes the second in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the third Apple store to open in 2025, following Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, both opened in September 2025.

Sony PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up live now: Check stats, top games and rewards PlayStation is closing out the year with the 2025 Wrap-Up, a feature that lets PS5 and PS4 players review their gaming activity for the past year. According to Sony, the Wrap-Up provides players with an overview of their most played games, total gaming hours and milestone achievements. Google Photos update brings new tools for video editing Google has rolled out five new video-editing features in Google Photos to help users create short highlight videos using their photos and clips. According to the company, Google Photos already allowed users to combine multiple photos and clips into a single highlight reel, but the new features aim to make the process faster and simpler. These additions sit alongside other basic editing tools found in apps like CapCut, InShot and Canva, which also offer templates and quick editing options. Google said the new features are either available now or rolling out.

You can now see where you parked your car on Google Maps on iOS Google Maps can now automatically detect and save a user’s parking location on iOS. While the feature has existed for years in a manual format, this is the first time the app is registering the parking spot on its own. Rio Akasaka, Senior Product Manager for Maps at Google, confirmed the rollout and explained that the feature works when an iPhone is connected to the car through USB, Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay. YouTube now lets creators test different titles and thumbnails on videos

YouTube is releasing an update for creators by expanding its A/B testing tool. A/B testing is a method used to compare multiple versions of something to determine which performs better. According to YouTube’s support page, the platform now allows creators to test different titles. Previously, creators could only test thumbnails, but those with access to advanced features in YouTube Studio can now try up to three different titles, thumbnails or combinations of the two on their long-form videos. Apple may shrink Dynamic Island with under-display FaceID on iPhone 18 Apple is reportedly moving toward under-display FaceID sensors for its upcoming iPhone 18 series. As noted in a report by 9To5Mac, next year’s models are expected to use “micro-transparent glass panels,” allowing Apple to hide the FaceID hardware beneath the screen and reduce the size of the Dynamic Island cut-out.

COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back Activision has announced that it will stop releasing Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles in consecutive years. In a company statement, the change was described as a strategic shift aimed at offering a distinct experience each year and focusing on meaningful innovation instead of incremental updates. Vivo X300 series smartphones now on sale in India Vivo’s X300 series smartphones are now on sale in India. The lineup, which includes the X300 and X300 Pro, is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 processor and features camera systems co-developed with German optics company Zeiss. The X300 series also marks the Indian launch of Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6, officially replacing FunTouchOS on new Vivo devices.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon bet big on India: What's driving the AI rush? E-commerce major Amazon on Wednesday announced that it will increase its investments in India to more than $35 billion across all its business lines through 2030. The Seattle-based company plans to distribute this investment across three strategic pillars: artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation, along with broader business expansion. Amazon to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, betting big on AI Within hours of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in New Delhi and the Redmond software giant committing $17.5 billion investment in India over four years to advance the country’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, another US major has made mega announcements in AI among its focus areas. E-commerce powerhouse Amazon on Wednesday said it would increase its investments by more than $35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030. The Seattle-headquartered company plans to spread this investment across what it calls its three strategic pillars—AI-driven digitisation, export growth and job creation—besides business expansion.