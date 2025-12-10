Google releases new budget AI Plus plan in India, here's what it brings

After its initial debut in September for select regions, Google introduced the Google AI Plus subscription plan in India on December 9. Till now, Google only offered AI Pro and AI Ultra plans in India, priced at Rs 1,950 and Rs 24,500 per month, respectively. The Google AI Plus is a budget-friendly plan, priced at Rs 399 per month. Notably, this is the same price at which OpenAI launched its budget plan, ChatGPT Go , in India.

Google AI Plus subscription plan: Details

As mentioned above, the Google AI Plus plan in India is priced at Rs 399 per month; however, new users can get it for an introductory price of Rs 199 per month. This price will be applicable for six months only, after which the price will likely return to its original bracket.

The Google AI Plus subscription plan lets users do a range of things. Here are the key offerings of the plan: Storage: Subscribers get 200GB of total storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail.

Gemini app: This plan grants access to Gemini 3 Pro, Deep Research, image generation with Nano Banana Pro, and video creation features with limited access to Veo 3.1 Fast.

Gemini in Google Workspace: Subscribers will be able to access Gemini directly in Google apps such as Docs.

Flow: Grants access to the AI filmmaking tool to create cinematic scenes and stories, including limited access to Veo 3.1.

Whisk: Subscribers get more access to image-to-video creation with Veo 3.

200 monthly AI credits: Across Flow and Whisk.

NotebookLM: Subscribers get a research and writing assistant with more Audio Overviews, notebooks and other tools.

What does ChatGPT Go offer In comparison to Google AI Plus, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Go exclusively for Indian subscribers initially, with these key offerings at the same price: Extended access to GPT-5

Extended access to image generation

Extended access to file uploads to analyse and work with more documents, spreadsheets and other files

Extended access to advanced data analysis with tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving

Longer memory for more personalised responses

Apart from the AI Plus plan, Google also offers its AI Pro and AI Ultra plans in India. Both plans build on the Google AI Plus plan with more offerings.