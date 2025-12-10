Google releases new budget AI Plus plan in India, here's what it brings

Google AI Plus subscription plan: Details
- Storage: Subscribers get 200GB of total storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail.
- Gemini app: This plan grants access to Gemini 3 Pro, Deep Research, image generation with Nano Banana Pro, and video creation features with limited access to Veo 3.1 Fast.
- Gemini in Google Workspace: Subscribers will be able to access Gemini directly in Google apps such as Docs.
- Flow: Grants access to the AI filmmaking tool to create cinematic scenes and stories, including limited access to Veo 3.1.
- Whisk: Subscribers get more access to image-to-video creation with Veo 3.
- 200 monthly AI credits: Across Flow and Whisk.
- NotebookLM: Subscribers get a research and writing assistant with more Audio Overviews, notebooks and other tools.
What does ChatGPT Go offer
- Extended access to GPT-5
- Extended access to image generation
- Extended access to file uploads to analyse and work with more documents, spreadsheets and other files
- Extended access to advanced data analysis with tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving
- Longer memory for more personalised responses
- Access to projects, tasks and custom GPTs
Other Google AI subscription plans in India
