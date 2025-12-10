Vivo X300 series smartphones now on sale in India: Check price, offers

Vivo X300 series smartphones are now available for purchase in India. The lineup, which includes the X300 and X300 Pro, is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 processor and features camera systems co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. The X300 series also marks the Indian debut of Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6, formally replacing FunTouchOS on new Vivo devices.

Vivo X300 Pro:

Vivo X300:

Telephoto Extender kit:

Price: Rs 18,999

Vivo X300 series: Availability and offers

Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are available in India on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon. Here are the introductory offers:

Up to 10 per cent bank cashback on SBI, HDFC, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank cards.

Or, up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in, along with one-year additional extended warranty.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options of up to 24 months

Rs 4000 discount when bundling Telephoto Extender Kit

Vivo X300 series: Details

The standout feature across the X300 series is the Zeiss-backed camera system. Both models house a 200MP sensor, but each uses it differently. On the X300 Pro, the 200MP sensor is integrated into a periscope telephoto system offering 3.5x optical zoom. The Pro model’s primary camera uses a 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor, paired with a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide unit. On the standard X300, the 200MP sensor functions as the main camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP 3x telephoto shooter.