Vivo X300 series smartphones now on sale in India: Check price, offers

Vivo X300 series: India pricing
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
- Colours: Dune Gold, Elite Black
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 75,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 81,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 85,999
- Colours: Elite Black, Mist Blue, Summit Red
- Price: Rs 18,999
Vivo X300 series: Availability and offers
- Up to 10 per cent bank cashback on SBI, HDFC, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank cards.
- Or, up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in, along with one-year additional extended warranty.
- No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options of up to 24 months
- Rs 4000 discount when bundling Telephoto Extender Kit
Vivo X300 series: Details
Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP telephoto 3.5x (OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 6510mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Protection: IP68, IP69
Vivo X300: Specifications
- Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 2640x1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear cameras: 200MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 6040mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Protection: IP68, IP69
Vivo X300 Pro: Unboxing
