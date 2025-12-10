COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back: What changes

American video game publisher Activision has announced that it will no longer release Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles back-to-back. In a company statement, the move was described as a strategic change intended to provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year, and to prioritise meaningful innovation over incremental updates.

Additionally, the statement also mentioned that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombie modes will be available for a free trial for everyone from next week.

Change in game release pattern

According to the company, the decision reflects multiple reasons, with the primary aim of avoiding repetitive annual launches and delivering more distinct entries. The company said the change will give development teams room to pursue innovations it considers meaningful, though it did not disclose specific plans or a new release timeline.

Activision said it is committing to “unprecedented seasonal support” for Black Ops 7, noting that Season 01 is the largest live season the studio has produced to date. The company said ongoing player feedback will shape seasonal updates in the months ahead, and it won’t stop till Black Ops 7 earns its place as one of the best Black Ops games they’ve ever made. Black Ops 7 free trial Activision said players will be able to try Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombies for free next week. The company also announced a Double XP weekend during that trial period so players can experience progression systems without purchasing the game first.