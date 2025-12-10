Home / Technology / Tech News / COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back: What changes

COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back: What changes

Call of Duty's release cycle is changing as Activision moves away from back-to-back Modern Warfare and Black Ops launches to ensure more distinct yearly entries

Call of Duty Black Ops 7
Call of Duty Black Ops 7
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
American video game publisher Activision has announced that it will no longer release Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles back-to-back. In a company statement, the move was described as a strategic change intended to provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year, and to prioritise meaningful innovation over incremental updates.
 
Additionally, the statement also mentioned that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombie modes will be available for a free trial for everyone from next week. 

Change in game release pattern

According to the company, the decision reflects multiple reasons, with the primary aim of avoiding repetitive annual launches and delivering more distinct entries. The company said the change will give development teams room to pursue innovations it considers meaningful, though it did not disclose specific plans or a new release timeline.
 
Activision said it is committing to “unprecedented seasonal support” for Black Ops 7, noting that Season 01 is the largest live season the studio has produced to date. The company said ongoing player feedback will shape seasonal updates in the months ahead, and it won’t stop till Black Ops 7 earns its place as one of the best Black Ops games they’ve ever made.

Black Ops 7 free trial

Activision said players will be able to try Black Ops 7 Multiplayer and Zombies for free next week. The company also announced a Double XP weekend during that trial period so players can experience progression systems without purchasing the game first. 

What is Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is the latest entry in Treyarch’s long-running Black Ops series, set during the early 1990s at the end of the Cold War. The campaign follows covert operations shaped by political instability, shifting global alliances, and high-risk intelligence work. The narrative continues the franchise’s focus on espionage, moral ambiguity, and shadow-warfare, with returning characters and new operatives navigating missions across multiple countries.
 
The game retains the traditional fast-paced Call of Duty combat while expanding on stealth, gadgets, and choice-driven scenarios that influence how certain missions unfold. Multiplayer introduces updated weapon customisation, new maps, and progression systems, while Zombies returns with a cooperative survival mode featuring round-based play, upgraded enemy types, and expanded loadouts. The overall design leans on grounded Cold War themes while adding modern refinements to systems across campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft, Google, Amazon bet big on India: What's driving the AI rush?

Vivo X300 series smartphones now on sale in India: Check price, offers

Google Photos update brings new tools for video editing: Check what's new

Google releases new budget AI Plus plan in India, here's what it brings

You can now see where you parked your car on Google Maps on iOS: What's new

Topics :Call of DutyGamingonline gaming

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story