Tech Wrap Dec 25: Gmail address change, Realme Pad 3 launch, WhatsApp

Google is getting ready to introduce a feature that will enable users to change their “@gmail.com” email address. As stated on a Google support page, the company says it is “gradually rolling out” a new method that allows users to update their Google Account email address even if it ends with “@gmail.com”. Until now, most Gmail users were unable to change their email address, while those using third-party email addresses were allowed to do so.

Realme has confirmed that the Pad 3 tablet will launch on January 6 alongside the Realme 16 Pro series. According to the company, the tablet is targeted at students and will feature a 2.8K resolution display along with a 12,200mAh battery. The Realme Pad 3 will be sold through realme.com and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Additionally, Realme has shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) for the Realme Buds Air 8 earbuds, which are also set to launch on January 6.

WhatsApp may soon let users track connected 'peripherals' from iOS app WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature that lets users see connected “peripherals” directly within the app’s settings. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature provides users with an easier way to monitor devices linked to their account. Peripherals, in this case, are devices that connect automatically without the need to scan a QR code or enter a six-digit verification code. The feature is currently accessible to some iOS beta users, with signs that it is also appearing for users on the stable app version. Google adds Photo Sphere-like Panorama mode to Pixel 8 series