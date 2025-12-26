Tech Wrap Dec 26: LG gaming monitors, WhatsApp status, Xiaomi 17 Ultra

LG has announced its latest UltraGear evo gaming monitor range ahead of CES 2026. The new lineup features three models: a 39-inch OLED display with 5K2K resolution, a 27-inch 5K Mini LED monitor, and a 52-inch 5K2K screen with a 12:9 aspect ratio. Each of these monitors comes equipped with LG’s new 5K AI Upscaling technology, aimed at improving lower-resolution visuals in real time.

WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with a new method to edit image-based status updates using AI. According to WABetaInfo, the update brings AI-powered “Imagine” tools directly into the status editing screen, enabling users to edit and improve photos without switching apps. As reported, the feature has surfaced in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.37.10.73. Currently, the tools are accessible to some iOS beta testers, with limited availability also spotted on the stable App Store version.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra with Leica cameras unveiled, may launch in India soon Xiaomi has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, in China. The phone is available in two versions — a regular model and a Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition. While both variants share identical core specifications, the Leica edition stands out with a dual-tone design inspired by classic Leica cameras and a mechanical zoom ring. Both models are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which also drives the rest of the Xiaomi 17 series launched earlier this year. Google's NotebookLM may introduce long 'Lecture' audio mode with new accent

Google is reportedly working on expanding the audio capabilities of NotebookLM. According to a report by Testing Catalog, the company is testing a new “Lecture” format for Audio Overviews that could deliver AI-generated audio sessions lasting up to 30 minutes. In addition, Google is preparing new narration options, which may include a British English accent planned for a future release. Although these features are not live yet, the report indicates Google is aiming to offer more flexible ways to consume research content. Realme confirms 16 Pro series specs, ahead of Jan 6 launch Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series will launch in India on January 6, 2026. The lineup will consist of the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus models. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared important details about the phones, covering areas such as design, battery, camera features, and more. According to Realme, both devices will come with a 200MP LumaColor camera system.

Samsung tests One UI 8.5 update on these Galaxy devices Samsung is testing the Android 16 QPR2-based One UI 8.5 update on selected Galaxy smartphones. The update is expected to make its debut with the Galaxy S26 series, which is likely to launch in February 2026. Initially, the beta was limited to certain Galaxy S-series devices. However, as per a report by Android Police, Samsung has since started internal testing of the update on several more Galaxy devices. OnePlus Turbo may launch as Nord series phone in India The OnePlus Turbo smartphone is expected to launch in China in the near future and could later be introduced in other markets, including India, under the OnePlus Nord lineup. According to Android Headlines, the device is being developed under the codename “Prado,” and its design has already surfaced in leaked images online.