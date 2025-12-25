Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp may soon let users track connected 'peripherals' from iOS app

WhatsApp may soon let users track connected 'peripherals' from iOS app

Reportedly, the new WhatsApp update lets users view automatically paired peripheral devices like the Apple Watch, improving visibility, account awareness, and device security

WhatsApp app for Apple Watch users
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature that shows automatically connected peripherals, such as the Apple Watch, in the app’s Linked Devices settings.
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature that allows users to view connected “peripherals” directly from the app’s settings. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update offers a clearer way for users to track devices linked to their account. In this context, peripherals are devices that connect automatically, without requiring a QR code scan or a six-digit verification code. The feature is currently available to some iOS beta users, with indications that it is also reaching users on the stable app version.

WhatsApp’s option to view peripherals: What it is

Linking WhatsApp on peripherals happens quietly in the background, making the process quick and largely invisible to the user. This new update aims to add a layer of visibility, allowing users to clearly track paired devices. The report said that it is especially useful for devices like wearables, where a full manual setup would be inconvenient.
 
As reported, when devices are connected, they appear in the Linked Devices list along with details such as the device name and the last time it was active. This keeps all account-linked hardware in one place, instead of spreading information across different menus. 
 
The report mentioned that there is an important difference between peripherals and regular linked devices. Peripherals cannot be disconnected directly from WhatsApp’s settings. To remove one, users need to uninstall the related app from the device itself. Once the app is removed, message syncing stops and the peripheral is automatically disconnected from the WhatsApp account.
 
The report explained that showing peripherals alongside other linked devices helps users see which devices have access to their account. It also makes it easier to notice unfamiliar connections. For example, users can quickly check whether their Apple Watch is actively syncing messages or identify potential issues if notifications stop arriving. 
 
This visibility is also said to help with account security. If a user sees a peripheral listed that they do not recognise, it may indicate that a device was previously paired, prompting them to review their setup.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google adds Photo Sphere-like Panorama mode to Pixel 8 series: What's new

Google's Android Auto may soon let users cast media directly to car display

Year-ender 2025: How agentic AI quietly took over phones, PCs and browsers

OpenAI says AI browsers may never be safe from prompt injection: What it is

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get new camera features with OneUI 8.5

Topics :Tech NewsWhatsApp in IndiaWhatsApp features

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story