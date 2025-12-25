WhatsApp may soon let users track connected 'peripherals' from iOS app

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature that allows users to view connected “peripherals” directly from the app’s settings. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update offers a clearer way for users to track devices linked to their account. In this context, peripherals are devices that connect automatically, without requiring a QR code scan or a six-digit verification code. The feature is currently available to some iOS beta users, with indications that it is also reaching users on the stable app version.

WhatsApp’s option to view peripherals: What it is

Linking WhatsApp on peripherals happens quietly in the background, making the process quick and largely invisible to the user. This new update aims to add a layer of visibility, allowing users to clearly track paired devices. The report said that it is especially useful for devices like wearables, where a full manual setup would be inconvenient.

As reported, when devices are connected, they appear in the Linked Devices list along with details such as the device name and the last time it was active. This keeps all account-linked hardware in one place, instead of spreading information across different menus. The report mentioned that there is an important difference between peripherals and regular linked devices. Peripherals cannot be disconnected directly from WhatsApp's settings. To remove one, users need to uninstall the related app from the device itself. Once the app is removed, message syncing stops and the peripheral is automatically disconnected from the WhatsApp account.