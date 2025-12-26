OnePlus Turbo may launch as Nord series phone in India: What to expect

The OnePlus Turbo smartphone is expected to debut in China soon and could later arrive in other markets, including India, under the OnePlus Nord branding. According to a report by Android Headlines, the device is currently being developed under the codename “Prado,” with its design now appearing in images online.

The visuals suggest that the smartphone will feature a rectangular rear camera module positioned at the top-left corner, paired with a glossy rear panel. The report also indicates that the OnePlus Turbo could be offered in at least two colour options, including blue and black.

OnePlus Turbo: What to expect

The upcoming OnePlus Turbo is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.This contradicts the previous report from Android Authority which stated that the OnePlus Turbo could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG unveils UltraGear evo gaming monitors with 5K AI upscaling In terms of display, the device is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This again differs from earlier reports that claimed the phone would offer a 165Hz refresh rate similar to the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The display is also expected to use LTPS technology, similar to the OnePlus 15R, allowing it to switch between fixed refresh rates rather than dynamically adjusting like LTPO panels. ALSO READ: Google's NotebookLM may introduce long 'Lecture' audio mode with new accent Powering the phone is expected to be a large 9,000mAh battery, paired with support for 80W wired fast charging. On the camera front, the OnePlus Turbo is likely to feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.