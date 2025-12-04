Tech Wrap Dec 4: Apple Watch Hypertension alerts, Realme P4x, iOS 26.2 RC

Apple has rolled out hypertension notifications to compatible Apple Watch models in India. Announced in September with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 11, the feature monitors patterns linked to hypertension over a 30-day period using data collected through the optical heart sensor on supported Apple Watches running the latest version of watchOS 26.

Realme has introduced the P4x 5G smartphone in India. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and includes a 6.72-inch display along with a dual rear camera setup that features a 50MP primary sensor. The Realme P4x 5G also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection. Along with the phone, the company has added the Realme Watch 5 to its smartwatch portfolio in India. The smartwatch features an aluminium-alloy functional crown, a metallic uni-body frame, and honeycomb-style speaker holes.

Apple's iOS 26.2 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones Apple has released the release candidate (RC) build of iOS 26.2 to developers and public beta testers, signalling that the update is nearing its official rollout for supported iPhones. The iOS 26.2 RC is expected to be the final version and includes all features seen throughout the beta phase, such as a new AirDrop feature, updated Sleep Score insights in the Health app, new CarPlay enhancements, refinements to built-in iPhone apps, and more. Elden Ring Nightreign gets 'The Forsaken Hollows' update Bandai Namco has rolled out the downloadable content (DLC) update for Elden Ring Nightreign, titled The Forsaken Hollows. The expansion introduces two new Nightfarers, two bosses, and a Shifting Earth event. However, unlocking these Nightfarers and bosses comes with certain conditions. Here is how to access them to make the most of the DLC.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Arijit leads as romance dominates listening in India Spotify has released its personalised Wrapped 2025 experience in India, showing users a breakdown of the music, podcasts, and audiobooks they engaged with throughout the year. Spotify said Arijit Singh remained India’s most-streamed artist for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal. Samsung Exynos 2600 chip unveiled, could debut in Galaxy S26 series in 2026 Samsung has teased its upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset, which is expected to power select models of the Galaxy S26 series. The teaser does not reveal extensive details about what to expect from the Exynos 2600 in terms of performance. However, Samsung said the chip has been improved at the core and optimised at every stage “to express the exceptional.”

Apple may launch iPhone 17e in 2026: A19 chip, Centre Stage camera expected Soon, describe a scene to Alexa+ and it will take you there in Prime Videos Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026, placing its most affordable model on the same annual refresh cycle as the rest of the lineup. The upcoming version is likely to include multiple hardware updates, which may involve a new Apple Silicon processor, display enhancements, and an improved front camera. Here is what to look forward to from the successor to the iPhone 16e.

Amazon has announced a new Alexa Plus feature for Fire TV devices that lets users jump directly to specific scenes in movies on Prime Video by describing the moment. The AI-based tool is designed to remove the need for manual searching or fast-forwarding, and is initially supported across Prime Video movies. Notably, this development comes on the heels of Amazon testing a new AI-generated “Video Recaps” feature on Prime Video, aimed at helping viewers catch up on earlier seasons of supported shows. Apple recommends iOS 26.1 to iPhone users still on iOS 18 Apple is now advising iPhone users who are still on any version of iOS 18 to switch to iOS 26.1. As reported by MacRumors, the Software Update section on iPhones has been revised to highlight iOS 26.1 more prominently, while iOS 18.7.2 has been moved into an “alternate version” category. Previously, iOS 26 builds appeared as optional updates further down in the Software Update menu.

This Samsung-first Google's Circle to Search feature expands to more phones Google has reportedly extended Circle to Search’s continuous translation function to additional Android devices with the Android 16 QPR2 rollout, ending its earlier Samsung-only availability. According to 9To5Google, the new “Scroll and translate” feature allows users to move through a page while receiving updated translations, removing the need to repeatedly close and reopen the tool. Earlier, Circle to Search could translate only what was visible on the screen. Google Gemini web revamp brings 'My Stuff' hub and dark mode Google has begun rolling out an updated design for Gemini on the web, following similar changes introduced on Android and iOS last month. As reported by 9To5Google, the company aims to give the web interface a modern and cleaner appearance. The homepage greeting has shifted from “Hello” to “Hi,” accompanied by the Gemini spark icon. Previously, the website only displayed the logo as a favicon. There is also a new rotating animation visible when the page loads. Additional upgrades have also been added to the web version of Gemini.

OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China, expected to come as OnePlus 15R in India OnePlus has launched the Ace 6T smartphone in China. The device is equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and features an 8,300mAh battery. Like the flagship OnePlus 15, the Ace 6T includes a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The recently announced OnePlus 15R, set to debut in India on December 17, is widely expected to be a rebranded Ace 6T. OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus review: Budget earphones with clear audio and ANC The OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus manage to get most basics right. They offer loud, clear, and well-balanced sound, reliable connectivity, and effective ANC for the price. The companion app provides additional controls. While they do not have the most premium design and lack deeper audio customisation options — something OPPO could improve — they deliver dependable performance for everyday tasks like listening to music, calls, videos, and even gaming with Game Mode enabled.

What India searched in 2025 as AI and visual queries reshape search trends For Google, 2025 marked a shift in how people searched. The company said Search evolved significantly this year driven by AI. Curiosity expanded as users adopted new ways to look up information. Visual search, for example, grew 70 per cent globally year-over-year. India played a major role in this shift — more people use Google Lens each month here than anywhere else in the world. OpenAI in talks with TCS to begin Stargate India chapter, expand footprint OpenAI is in advanced talks to partner with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, to develop artificial intelligence compute infrastructure in India, The Economic Times reported. Citing people familiar with the development, the report said that the two companies will also co-develop agentic AI solutions for enterprises, adding that the proposed tie-up would mark the start of OpenAI’s “Stargate India” chapter and support TCS’s push to become the world’s largest AI-led services company.