Apple recommends iOS 26.1 to iPhone users still on iOS 18: How to update

Apple is now recommending that iPhone users who remain on any version of iOS 18 update to iOS 26.1. As reported by MacRumors, the Software Update screen on iPhones has been refreshed to feature iOS 26.1 more prominently, while iOS 18.7.2 has been moved to an “alternate version” section. Until now, iOS 26 updates appeared as optional upgrades positioned towards the bottom of the Software Update interface inside the Settings app.

What’s happening

Since the release of iOS 26 in September, the update has consistently appeared as an optional upgrade at the bottom of the Software Update page. This behaviour has now been adjusted.

For instance, when iOS 26 and iOS 18.7 were released simultaneously in September, the Software Update page showed iOS 18.7 as the primary option, requiring users to scroll down to find a small banner offering iOS 26 as an alternative. This same layout continued after iOS 26.1 and iOS 18.7.2 became available last month. However, according to MacRumors, the Software Update page has now been reorganised so that iOS 26.1 is displayed at the top of the interface, with iOS 18.7.2 pushed further down. What this means for users still on iOS 18 ALSO READ: Apple's iOS 26.2 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones Users may now notice a notification badge on the Settings app indicating the availability of the new update, though iOS 26.1 will not install automatically without explicit confirmation. Even with Automatic Updates enabled, major OS upgrades require manual approval before installation can proceed.

How to update to iOS 26.1 from iOS 18 Open Settings.

Tap General, then open Software Update.

You will now see iOS 26.1 displayed prominently.

Tap Download and Install under the iOS 26.1 banner.

Once downloaded, choose whether to install immediately, schedule the installation, or be reminded later.

Select Install Now to update straightaway, or choose another option if preferred. iOS 26.1: Eligible iPhones iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) iOS 26.1: What’s new For anyone upgrading from an iOS 18 version, iOS 26.1 brings a substantial number of changes — including the Liquid Glass design overhaul introduced with iOS 26. Below is a complete breakdown of everything Apple introduced with the iOS 26 update earlier this year.

User interface features: Liquid Glass design: A fully updated interface featuring translucent layers, fluid animations, redesigned app icons, a reworked lockscreen clock, and an optional “Clear” icon style.

Homescreen and Lockscreen: More refined layouts, a floating dock, and additional customisation tools for widgets and wallpapers.

Safari redesign: A translucent bottom bar that minimises while scrolling to provide a cleaner browsing experience.

Camera redesign: A simplified control system with two main modes — Photo and Video — while extra options remain accessible via swipes.

Photos update: A two-tab layout (Library and Collections), more intelligent search functions, and support for generating spatial photos.

Preview for iPhone: A full-featured Preview app for editing screenshots and annotating files, similar to macOS. Apple Intelligence features:

Live call translation: Real-time audio translation with caption overlays and visual cues.

On-screen visual intelligence: Capture a screenshot and instantly perform actions or look-ups based on what’s visible.

Call recording: Stores call audio and transcripts within the Notes app.

Hold Assist: Minimises the call interface, notifies users when the other party returns, and transcribes the wait-time audio.

Image Playground: Lets users generate visuals in styles such as Anime, Vector or Oil Painting, powered by ChatGPT.

Smarter AI tools: Features include custom emoji creation, contextual content actions, on-screen understanding, and automated order tracking inside the Mail app.

Developer integration: Third-party apps can safely leverage Apple Intelligence while upholding Apple’s privacy standards. App and system updates:

Phone app: Consolidated layout for Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails, plus integrated Call Screening and Hold Assist.

Messages: Adds contact verification, polls, Apple Cash payments and group typing indicators.

Apple Games: A centralised hub for browsing titles, tracking achievements and accessing Apple Arcade.

CarPlay: Gains compact call UI, pinned conversations, widgets, Live Activities support and compatibility with CarPlay Ultra.

Apple Music: Offline lyrics support and improvements such as AutoMix for seamless playback.

Apple Maps: Encrypted, private storage of location history.

Apple Wallet: Real-time flight and travel updates.

AirPods: Voice isolation, studio-grade recording and remote camera control.

Accessibility: Enhanced reader tools, expanded Braille support, and improvements to Personal Voice and Live Listen. ALSO READ: Apple releases hypertension notifications to eligible Watch models in India