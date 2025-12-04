Apple recommends iOS 26.1 to iPhone users still on iOS 18: How to update

What’s happening
What this means for users still on iOS 18
How to update to iOS 26.1 from iOS 18
- Open Settings.
- Tap General, then open Software Update.
- You will now see iOS 26.1 displayed prominently.
- Tap Download and Install under the iOS 26.1 banner.
- Once downloaded, choose whether to install immediately, schedule the installation, or be reminded later.
- Select Install Now to update straightaway, or choose another option if preferred.
iOS 26.1: Eligible iPhones
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.1: What’s new
- Liquid Glass design: A fully updated interface featuring translucent layers, fluid animations, redesigned app icons, a reworked lockscreen clock, and an optional “Clear” icon style.
- Homescreen and Lockscreen: More refined layouts, a floating dock, and additional customisation tools for widgets and wallpapers.
- Safari redesign: A translucent bottom bar that minimises while scrolling to provide a cleaner browsing experience.
- Camera redesign: A simplified control system with two main modes — Photo and Video — while extra options remain accessible via swipes.
- Photos update: A two-tab layout (Library and Collections), more intelligent search functions, and support for generating spatial photos.
- Preview for iPhone: A full-featured Preview app for editing screenshots and annotating files, similar to macOS.
- Live call translation: Real-time audio translation with caption overlays and visual cues.
- On-screen visual intelligence: Capture a screenshot and instantly perform actions or look-ups based on what’s visible.
- Call recording: Stores call audio and transcripts within the Notes app.
- Hold Assist: Minimises the call interface, notifies users when the other party returns, and transcribes the wait-time audio.
- Image Playground: Lets users generate visuals in styles such as Anime, Vector or Oil Painting, powered by ChatGPT.
- Smarter AI tools: Features include custom emoji creation, contextual content actions, on-screen understanding, and automated order tracking inside the Mail app.
- Developer integration: Third-party apps can safely leverage Apple Intelligence while upholding Apple’s privacy standards.
- Phone app: Consolidated layout for Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails, plus integrated Call Screening and Hold Assist.
- Messages: Adds contact verification, polls, Apple Cash payments and group typing indicators.
- Apple Games: A centralised hub for browsing titles, tracking achievements and accessing Apple Arcade.
- CarPlay: Gains compact call UI, pinned conversations, widgets, Live Activities support and compatibility with CarPlay Ultra.
- Apple Music: Offline lyrics support and improvements such as AutoMix for seamless playback.
- Apple Maps: Encrypted, private storage of location history.
- Apple Wallet: Real-time flight and travel updates.
- AirPods: Voice isolation, studio-grade recording and remote camera control.
- Accessibility: Enhanced reader tools, expanded Braille support, and improvements to Personal Voice and Live Listen.
- Liquid Glass customisation: A new setting under Display allows users to fine-tune the opacity of system elements. The new “tinted” mode increases interface opacity for better readability.
- Lock Screen Swipe toggle: A setting at Settings > Camera allowing the swipe-to-open camera gesture on the lockscreen to be disabled.
- Live Translation expansion: Apple Intelligence translation for AirPods now supports Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Italian, Japanese and Korean.
- Apple Music improvements: The MiniPlayer gains swipe gestures for track navigation. AutoMix can now be used over AirPlay.
- Local Capture: New tools for users recording audio through external USB microphones, including adjustable gain control and a dedicated storage preference menu.
- Other enhancements: Manual workout logging in the Fitness app, improved FaceTime audio on weak networks, new Apple TV branding and animation, and a “slide to stop” gesture for alarms and timers
