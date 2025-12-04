Home / Technology / Tech News / What India searched in 2025 as AI and visual queries reshape search trends

What India searched in 2025 as AI and visual queries reshape search trends

Google said AI made Search more helpful in 2025, driving a 70% global jump in visual searches and bringing features like AI Mode and Search Live to India, where Lens usage leads the world

A to Z Google search
Google’s blog said every day, 15 per cent of the searches the firm sees globally on Google are entirely new
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The year 2025 was different for Google when it comes to what people searched for. This year, thanks to AI, Search changed, Google said.
 
This year, curiosity was boundless as people embraced new ways to search.
 
Visual searches, for instance, have increased 70 per cent globally year-on-year. India has been at the forefront of many of these innovations — more people use Google Lens here every month than in any other country worldwide.
 
Google’s blog said every day, 15 per cent of the searches the firm sees globally on Google are entirely new.
 
“AI has made Google Search radically more helpful, so you can ask anything, anyway. We brought many of these capabilities, like AI Mode and Search Live, to India as one of the first countries globally,” Google said in the blog.
 
What new Search updates did Google highlight for 2025?
In the push to make searching effortless, Google announced important updates to Search. “We introduced Gemini 3 in Search, starting with AI Mode to help you tackle your most complex queries with state-of-the-art reasoning; rolled out Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) in Search to help you visualise any idea or design anything — from prototypes to infographics and more; and brought Virtual Apparel Try On to India, so you can virtually explore clothes from billions of listings right from your phone.”
 
What did Indians search for most in 2025, according to Google?
When it comes to Search in 2025, India searched for a mix of sports fervour, from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to a breakout year for women’s cricket. Google Search also saw curiosity for the AI world; Google Gemini rose to become the number two top trending search, while people embraced Nano Banana trends, the blog said.
 
“We celebrated national sensations, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Vaibhav Suryavanshi featuring as trending personalities, leaned into major events like the Maha Kumbh, while relying on Google for practical information like checking ‘Earthquake near me’ and ‘AQI near me’.”
 
Indians also planned getaways to rising destinations like Phu Quoc, celebrated the Saiyaara craze, and asked about viral sensations like Labubu and the #67 meme, while pausing to honour the legacy of icons like Dharmendra.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elden Ring Nightreign gets 'The Forsaken Hollows' update: How to unlock DLC

Apple recommends iOS 26.1 to iPhone users still on iOS 18: How to update

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Arijit leads as romance dominates listening in India

Apple's iOS 26.2 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones

Google Gemini web revamp brings 'My Stuff' hub and dark mode: What's new

Topics :GoogleGoogle Searchgoogle search results

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story