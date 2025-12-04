What India searched in 2025 as AI and visual queries reshape search trends

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The year 2025 was different for Google when it comes to what people searched for. This year, thanks to AI, Search changed, Google said.

This year, curiosity was boundless as people embraced new ways to search.

Visual searches, for instance, have increased 70 per cent globally year-on-year. India has been at the forefront of many of these innovations — more people use Google Lens here every month than in any other country worldwide.

Google’s blog said every day, 15 per cent of the searches the firm sees globally on Google are entirely new.

“AI has made Google Search radically more helpful, so you can ask anything, anyway. We brought many of these capabilities, like AI Mode and Search Live, to India as one of the first countries globally,” Google said in the blog.

What new Search updates did Google highlight for 2025? In the push to make searching effortless, Google announced important updates to Search. “We introduced Gemini 3 in Search, starting with AI Mode to help you tackle your most complex queries with state-of-the-art reasoning; rolled out Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) in Search to help you visualise any idea or design anything — from prototypes to infographics and more; and brought Virtual Apparel Try On to India, so you can virtually explore clothes from billions of listings right from your phone.” What did Indians search for most in 2025, according to Google?