Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may launch iPhone 17e in 2026: A19 chip, Centre Stage camera expected

Apple may launch iPhone 17e in 2026: A19 chip, Centre Stage camera expected

Apple's anticipated iPhone 17e will likely launch in 2026 with slimmer bezels around the display, A19 chip and an upgraded front camera sensor with Centre Stage

Apple iPhone 16E
Apple iPhone 16E
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026, bringing its most affordable iPhone model into the annual refresh cycle alongside the rest of the lineup. The next-generation model is tipped to receive several hardware upgrades, potentially including a new Apple Silicon chip, display improvements and an updated front camera. Here is what to expect from the successor to the iPhone 16e:

iPhone 17e: What to expect

New Apple Silicon

The iPhone 16e shipped with the A18 chip—the same processor powering the standard iPhone 16. Following that pattern, the anticipated iPhone 17e is expected to adopt Apple’s latest A19 chip used in the iPhone 17.
The A19 features an enhanced display engine, a faster neural engine (NPU) and increased memory bandwidth to support more advanced on-device AI capabilities. It also includes a new five-core GPU that Apple claims delivers up to 20 per cent faster performance compared with A18.

Display upgrades

According to a report from MacRumors, citing South Korea’s The Elec, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature slimmer bezels around the display, resulting in a slightly larger screen area. While earlier rumours hinted at the possibility of Apple adopting a Dynamic Island-style cut-out similar to the higher-end iPhones, the latest report suggests that the company may retain the familiar notch design seen on the iPhone 16e.

New front camera

A report from 9To5Mac indicates that Apple may introduce the new 18MP Centre Stage front camera—first launched with the iPhone 17 series—to the iPhone 17e as well.
 
For context, this upgraded front camera features a square-shaped sensor and a wider field of view, improving framing for group selfies and video. Apple’s Centre Stage capability uses this wider field to keep the subject centred automatically and improves stabilisation during video calls.

iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 17e will likely ship with a newer release of iOS 26 out of the box — expected to be iOS 26.4, which is rumoured to introduce a significantly upgraded version of Siri. This enhanced Siri experience is said to be powered by a customised version of Google’s Gemini AI model, enabling the voice assistant to deliver more contextual and relevant responses, perform multiple actions across apps, and interpret on-screen content.
 
Beyond Siri, the iPhone 17e is expected to support the full suite of Apple Intelligence features that debuted with iOS 26. These include Live Call Translation, on-screen visual intelligence, Hold Assist for handling waiting periods during calls, and new Image Playground visual styles.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What India searched in 2025 as AI and visual queries reshape search trends

Elden Ring Nightreign gets 'The Forsaken Hollows' update: How to unlock DLC

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Arijit leads as romance dominates listening in India

This Samsung-first Google's Circle to Search feature expands to more phones

Google Gemini web revamp brings 'My Stuff' hub and dark mode: What's new

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple India

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story