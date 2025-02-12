Tech wrap Feb 12: Google I/O announced, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, iPhone SE 4

Google has confirmed that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, is scheduled for May 20-21 in Mountain View, California. The event will commence with a keynote session, followed by presentations and discussions focused on artificial intelligence, Android, and other key technologies. Additionally, Google has stated that in-person events will be live-streamed on the official Google I/O webpage.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F06 5G in India, positioning it as its most affordable 5G offering, with a starting price of Rs 9,999. The company highlighted that the device is designed to make 5G technology more accessible in the country. Featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 50MP primary camera.

Apple is anticipated to unveil multiple products soon, including the fourth-generation iPhone SE and a MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the announcements may begin as early as February 12, with significant product reveals expected over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that enables users to add links to their social media profiles within the app. According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version for iOS includes a section in Account settings where users can integrate their social media links. Currently in the testing phase, this feature is expected to roll out widely in the near future.

Sony has scheduled its next "State of Play" online presentation for February 12, where it will provide updates on upcoming PlayStation 5 games. The event is set to begin at 2 PM PT (3:30 AM IST on February 13) and will be streamed live on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be thinner than initially speculated. A report from Smartprix suggests that the device, showcased at last month’s Galaxy Unpacked event, may have a slim 5.84mm profile. It could also be lighter than other Galaxy S25 models due to potential modifications in battery size and camera setup.

Google Calendar has undergone a change, now displaying only public holidays and national observances. The removal of events such as Pride Month, Black History Month, and Holocaust Remembrance Day has sparked criticism. In an email to Newsweek, Google cited the previous system as "unsustainable." The move has led to debates regarding its broader implications.

On February 11, Safer Internet Day was observed in India and globally. The day aims to promote awareness around online safety and encourage responsible internet usage, particularly among children and young adults.

Ten years ago, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other co-founders established OpenAI as a nonprofit dedicated to developing AI for public benefit. Now, Altman and OpenAI are moving towards a for-profit model, while Musk is actively opposing the transition.

India and France have expressed a shared commitment to establishing AI governance frameworks that prioritise public interest and uphold fundamental human rights and freedoms.