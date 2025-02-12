Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect from Samsung's upcoming ultra-thin phone

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge may be slimmer than previously anticipated. According to a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was previewed at last month's Galaxy Unpacked event, is expected to measure just 5.84mm in thickness. Additionally, it may be lighter than the standard Galaxy S25 models due to adjustments in battery capacity and camera configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The report suggests that Samsung initially planned for the Galaxy S25 Edge to feature a triple-camera set-up, similar to other Galaxy S25 models. However, the company opted for a new design with a dual-camera system, resulting in a slimmer profile of 5.84mm—significantly thinner than the previously anticipated 6.4mm.

The Edge model is expected to feature a larger display than the base Galaxy S25, approaching the 6.7-inch screen size of the Plus variant. Despite the increased screen size, it is expected to weigh around 162g, similar to the base model. This is likely due to trade-offs in battery capacity, as the S25 Edge is expected to feature a 3,900mAh battery, which is smaller than the ones used in other S25 models.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the one in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the series, it is expected to feature only a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, omitting a dedicated telephoto camera.

While Samsung has not officially revealed a launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge, it is expected to debut in April or May this year, possibly alongside Samsung's upcoming Android XR-powered VR headset.