Samsung launches Galaxy F06 affordable 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F06 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the new Galaxy F06 is Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone. Samsung said that the device is aimed at making 5G technology more accessible and affordable in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display and comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price, variants and offers

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499

Colours: Bahama Blue, Lit Violet

As part of the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a discount of Rs 500 on purchase of either of the variants.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Details

Samsung said that the Galaxy F06 5G smartphone supports 12 5G bands across all telecom operators. Additionally, the smartphone comes with Carrier Aggregation to deliver faster download and upload speeds.

As for the design, Galaxy F06 5G features a unique 'Ripple Glow' finish that gives off a dynamic shimmering effect as it interacts with light. It features a dual-camera set-up at the back, housed in a newly designed camera module that the company is calling "camera deco." The smartphone measures 8mm in thickness and weighs 191g.

The Galaxy F06 6G sports a 6.7-inch display of HD+ resolution and 800 nits peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone features up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage standard across variants. It features a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Galaxy F06 5G sports an 8MP camera. Samsung has also promised four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates with the Galaxy F06 5G.