WhatsApp starts rolling out voice message transcripts in India: How to use

WhatsApp has started rolling out its voice message transcripts in India. Announced in November last year, the feature uses on-device processing to generate a text transcript of a voice message received. The feature has started to appear on the Android app of WhatsApp and is expected to be available on the iOS app soon.

Additionally, support for the Hindi language does not appear to be available as a transcript language option. However, the feature is showing text transcripts for voice notes recorded in Hindi. Officially listed language options include English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

WhatsApp voice message transcripts: Details

The voice message transcription feature of WhatsApp allows users to read the transcript of a voice message received. WhatsApp said that this feature will let users continue with their conversation irrespective of where they are and what they are doing.

Also Read

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform said that the transcripts are generated entirely on-device, and not even WhatsApp has access to the audio or the text. The feature can also be enabled and disabled manually through a new "Voice message transcripts" option within the Chats menu in app settings.

How to enable voice message transcripts

Voice message transcripts are disabled by default. To enable the feature, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Tap on "Chats."

Scroll down to "Voice Message Transcripts" and enable it.

Tap on "Choose language," then select the preferred language among the listed options.

Tap "Set up now" or "Wait for Wi-Fi."

You can change the transcript language at any time by tapping more options > Settings > Chats > Transcript.

To transcribe a voice note in chats, tap and hold a voice message, then tap on More Options > Transcribe. Text transcript will be displayed within the same text box as the voice note.