Adobe launches Photoshop app for iPhones with desktop-like editing tools

Adobe has launched its Photoshop mobile app, initially for iPhone users, with an Android version planned for later this year. The move brings key Photoshop features, previously available on desktop and iPad, to smartphones, aiming to provide tools for both professional creatives and mobile-first artists.

The new Photoshop app offers many of Photoshop's core capabilities, adapted for a touch-based interface. Users can work with layers, masks, and blending modes, perform selections, and make adjustments. The app integrates Adobe's Firefly-powered generative AI features, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand.

The Photoshop iPhone app is available on the Apple App Store starting today. Android users will have to wait until later in 2025.

Adobe Photoshop app: Features

Adobe has listed the following features for the free version of the app:

Core Photoshop tools and features, including selections, layers and masks.

Remove, recolour or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool.

Advanced removal tools like the Spot Healing Brush.

Generative AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly including Generative Fill and Generative Expand.

Direct integration with creative apps including Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco and Adobe Lightroom.

Adobe is also introducing a "Photoshop Mobile and Web" subscription plan priced at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually. This unlocks additional features, including:

Cross-device workflow for transitioning projects between mobile, web, and desktop versions of Photoshop.

Access to "Generate Similar" and "Reference Image" features (on the web version).

Access to Object Select tool for selecting people and objects.

Access to advanced tools such as Magic Wand, Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill.

Advanced Blend modes for control over transparency and colour effects.

Access to over 20,000 fonts, plus the ability to import custom fonts.

Lighten tool for selective light modification.

Existing Photoshop subscribers with paid plans automatically gain access to the premium mobile app features, as well as the web version, which is compatible with Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browsers.