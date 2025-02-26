Samsung launching new Galaxy A-series smartphones next week: What to expect

Samsung has announced plans to introduce three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India next week. The company has confirmed that successors to last year's Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 will be part of the line-up, while the third model is anticipated to be the Galaxy A26. Although Samsung has not disclosed many details about the upcoming devices, it has stated that they will feature a new design, improved durability, and enhanced security.
Samsung also mentioned that it will continue integrating flagship features into its Galaxy A series. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A36, A55, and the expected A26 may launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15 and include select Galaxy AI features introduced with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.
New Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones: What to expect
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 next week.
Similar to last year's Galaxy A16, the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones are expected to receive six years of software support.
The new devices are likely to run One UI 7 based on Android 15 and incorporate some Galaxy AI features from the Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung is expected to introduce a redesigned rear camera module, where all sensors will be housed in a unified elevated section instead of separate individual placements.
The Galaxy A56 is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, paired with up to 256GB of storage. It may feature a 50MP primary rear camera and a 5100mAh battery.
The Galaxy A36 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen three chipset with 6GB of RAM across all variants. It could feature a triple-camera set-up with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera.
The Galaxy A26 may come with the Exynos 1280 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It is anticipated to feature a 6.64-inch AMOLED display.