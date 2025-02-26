Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung launching new Galaxy A-series smartphones next week: What to expect

Samsung confirmed that successors to last year's Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 will be part of the line-up, while the third model is anticipated to be the Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Samsung has announced plans to introduce three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India next week. The company has confirmed that successors to last year's Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 will be part of the line-up, while the third model is anticipated to be the Galaxy A26. Although Samsung has not disclosed many details about the upcoming devices, it has stated that they will feature a new design, improved durability, and enhanced security.
Samsung also mentioned that it will continue integrating flagship features into its Galaxy A series. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A36, A55, and the expected A26 may launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15 and include select Galaxy AI features introduced with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.
 
New Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones: What to expect
  • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 next week.
  • Similar to last year's Galaxy A16, the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones are expected to receive six years of software support.
  • The new devices are likely to run One UI 7 based on Android 15 and incorporate some Galaxy AI features from the Galaxy S25 series.
  • Samsung is expected to introduce a redesigned rear camera module, where all sensors will be housed in a unified elevated section instead of separate individual placements.
  • The Galaxy A56 is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, paired with up to 256GB of storage. It may feature a 50MP primary rear camera and a 5100mAh battery.
  • The Galaxy A36 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen three chipset with 6GB of RAM across all variants. It could feature a triple-camera set-up with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera.
  • The Galaxy A26 may come with the Exynos 1280 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It is anticipated to feature a 6.64-inch AMOLED display.
First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

