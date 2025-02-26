Samsung launching new Galaxy A-series smartphones next week: What to expect

Samsung has announced plans to introduce three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India next week. The company has confirmed that successors to last year's Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 will be part of the line-up, while the third model is anticipated to be the Galaxy A26. Although Samsung has not disclosed many details about the upcoming devices, it has stated that they will feature a new design, improved durability, and enhanced security.

Samsung also mentioned that it will continue integrating flagship features into its Galaxy A series. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A36, A55, and the expected A26 may launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15 and include select Galaxy AI features introduced with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

New Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones: What to expect