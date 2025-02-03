Tech wrap Feb 3: OpenAI Deep Research, Copilot in Paint, Vivo V50 launch

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence start-up backed by Microsoft, has rolled out a new AI agent within ChatGPT, known as "Deep Research." According to the company, this integrated tool is built on a version of its forthcoming o3 series reasoning model, allowing users to conduct extensive, multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks. OpenAI has also unveiled its new "o3-mini" small reasoning model, which is now available to free-tier ChatGPT users.

Microsoft is introducing a Copilot button in Paint on Windows, simplifying access to AI-driven creative features, including OpenAI’s DALL-E-powered "Cocreator" text-to-image tool. Currently in testing, the feature is available to select Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

Vivo is preparing to introduce its V50 series smartphone in India. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company announced that the Vivo V50 is "coming soon," with a strong emphasis on photography. The absence of any mention of the Pro variant suggests it may have a separate launch schedule. The Vivo V50 is expected to debut in the third week of February.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new iCloud-based service for event planning and invitations. According to a Bloomberg report, this service—internally referred to as "Confetti"—will enable users to send invites for gatherings, meetings, and other events. It is expected to go live this week.

Samsung is said to be developing a tri-fold smartphone, anticipated to launch later this year. According to a GSMArena report citing South Korean publication The Information, this upcoming device is likely to be named "Samsung Galaxy G Fold" and could feature a 10-inch foldable display.

Apple has yet to unveil a major product in 2025, but reports indicate that several new devices are in the pipeline for the first half of the year. Expected launches include the next-generation iPhone SE and an M4-powered MacBook Air, among others.

SoftBank Group and OpenAI have expanded their AI collaboration by establishing a 50-50 joint venture named SB OpenAI Japan. At an event in Tokyo, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed their partnership and invited Japanese companies to join the initiative.

India is expected to be a major contributor to the global AI and green energy sectors, positioning itself as a significant driver of economic expansion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.