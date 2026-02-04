Tech Wrap Feb 4: OPPO Reno 15C launched, Samsung Galaxy S26, Luffu AI app

OPPO has launched the Reno 15C in India. Introduced with the Reno 15 series in January, the smartphone is now available for pre-orders in the country with sale set to kick off from February 5. The OPPO Reno 15C sports a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. With the 15C model, the Reno 15 series now encompass four models – OPPO Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15C.

Samsung has shared three videos on Instagram offering a glimpse of what consumers can expect from its upcoming flagship smartphones, likely the Galaxy S26 series. While sharing the videos, the South Korean consumer electronics maker wrote, “The world is about to get more exciting with the all new Galaxy. #GalaxyUnpacked,” suggesting it is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event soon, where it typically unveils its new flagship S series smartphones. Fitbit co-founders launch Luffu, an AI app for family health care Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman have unveiled Luffu, their new startup that aims to help families managing health, safety, and caregiving in one place. The startup is currently developing an app, and plans to expand into hardware devices. About the app, the startup describes it as an “intelligent family care system,” which brings together shared health information and uses AI in the background to spot changes and support timely action. The startup has opened a waitlist for a limited public beta.

Electronic Arts unveils Apex Legends Breach update's highlights: What's new Electronic Arts has unveiled highlights of Apex Legends: Breach, a new seasonal update that introduces destructible Hardlight Mesh windows, Legend reworks, Ranked mode changes, and expanded audio controls. The update also marks the game’s seven-year anniversary with a limited-time rewards track. Apex Legends: Breach will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via the EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam. The update rolls out on February 10. ChatGPT back online after facing major outage: Here's what happened

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is back online after a major outage that reportedly impacted thousands of users across the globe. According to a real-time problem and outage monitoring platform, DownDetector, the majority of outage incidents reported in India were logged at around 01:55 AM (IST) on February 4. Out of the reported cases, 89 per cent were related to ChatGPT itself. Your Chromebook may not get Google's Aluminium OS update: Check reason here Google is reportedly planning to phase out ChromeOS by 2034, reported 9To5Google. The documents reportedly suggest that most existing Chromebooks will not be able to run the upcoming Android-based operating system, known as “Aluminium OS,” which is why Google is expected to continue supporting ChromeOS until at least 2033 to meet its ten-year update commitment for ChromeOS. While Google has previously said the Android desktop experience could arrive as early as 2026, court filings cited by The Verge indicate that this may only be an initial rollout, with a broader release likely coming later.

Microsoft may release next-gen Xbox console with AMD chips in 2027 YouTube tightens background playbacks, blocks mobile browser workarounds YouTube has reportedly started tightening restrictions on background playback on mobile, closing a loophole that many users had relied on for years. According to a report by The Verge, Google is now blocking background playback on mobile browsers, limiting the feature to YouTube Premium subscribers. The change affects users who previously used third-party browsers such as Brave and others to access background playback. Background playback is one of the key features of YouTube Premium, allowing videos to continue playing even when the browser is minimised or the phone’s screen is turned off. Microsoft may launch the next-generationXbox console in 2027. According to a report by The Verge, AMD CEO Lisa Su, during an earnings call, said that the development of Microsoft’s next Xbox console, which will use AMD chips, is progressing well to support a launch in 2027.

Apple MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen could launch in late 2026 Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a redesigned MacBook Pro in late 2026, likely featuring an OLED touchscreen. A supply chain report cited by 9To5Mac suggests that Samsung is preparing to scale up production of OLED panels for the new MacBook Pro, pointing to a launch in the final quarter of 2026. Apart from an OLED display, the redesigned MacBook Pro is also expected to feature a slimmer chassis, 2nm architecture-based M6-series chips, and other upgrades. Gemini could soon book rides, place orders on your Android phone

Google is reportedly working on a feature that would allow its Gemini AI to take actions directly on an Android phone. According to a report from 9To5Google, this feature, called “screen automation,” could let Gemini interact with apps on the user’s behalf to complete everyday tasks. This may include actions such as booking rides, placing orders, and more with supported apps. The report said that Google’s upcoming Android 16 QPR3 update is laying the groundwork for it. GTA VI likely to launch in November as maker raises annual booking forecast Take-Two Interactive raised its annual bookings forecast on Tuesday, betting on strong sales of its premium sports, action, and mobile titles as it gears up to launch the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" on November 19.

Pesky messages flood WhatsApp as 96% users report daily spam: Survey Almost every WhatsApp user in India is dealing with spam and promotional messages on a daily basis. A new LocalCircles survey has found that 96 per cent of WhatsApp users receive pesky or promotional messages every day, raising fresh concerns around user privacy, data misuse and weak checks on spam. Nvidia CEO Huang dismisses fears over AI as stock selloff deepens Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismissed fears that artificial intelligence will replace software and related tools, calling the ‍idea "illogical", after a significant ​selloff in global software stocks on Tuesday.