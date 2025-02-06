Instagram shows AI generated image option in Stories in India: How it works

Meta has started rolling out its AI Images feature for Instagram in India, allowing users to post Meta AI-generated images on Stories from within the app. Available on the Instagram Stories interface, the new "AI Images" option offers a collection of AI-generated images that the users can post. Alternatively, users can prompt Meta AI with a description of an image that they want to share.

The feature has started showing up for select users, with the latest Instagram mobile app version for both Android and iOS platforms.

Meta AI-generated images on Instagram Stories: How to share