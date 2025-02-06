OpenAI has announced that users are no longer required to create or log in using an account to access ChatGPT's web search feature. In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI said that ChatGPT search is now available to everyone, "no sign-up required."

OpenAI launched it for its paid subscribers in November last year. The company then rolled out the web Search feature to free-tier users in December. After testing the Search feature under the prototype name of SearchGPT,launched it for its paid subscribers in November last year. The company then rolled out the web Search feature to free-tier users in December.

ChatGPT Search: What is it?

The Search feature brings web search functionality to ChatGPT, combining the advantages of a natural language interface with access to real-time updates on sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more, typically associated with search engines. This feature enables ChatGPT to fetch live information from the web while maintaining a conversational and natural tone. It also allows users to ask follow-up questions and understands the context behind queries using ChatGPT's conversational awareness capabilities.

ChatGPT Search: How to use it?

OpenAI has stated that ChatGPT will automatically search the web based on the user's prompt. However, users also have the option to manually initiate a search by clicking the web search icon. The results from a web search are displayed in a new visual interface that includes links to sources. Additionally, new visual elements have been introduced to present information more effectively, including weather updates, stock data, sports scores, news, and maps.