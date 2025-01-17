Apple iPhone SE 4 to feature modern design, larger camera, more: Report

Apple's next iPhone SE model will reportedly feature a modern, more premium design than the current generation model. According to a report by 9To5Mac, images of the fourth-generation iPhone SE have surfaced online, revealing key design changes including a flat aluminium frame, a glass back and more.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in March this year, alongside new iPad models.

iPhone SE 4: Expected design

Apple is reportedly planning to offer the iPhone SE 4 in two colours: Midnight (black) and Starlight (white), marking the end of the "PRODUCT(RED)" option available in its predecessor. In terms of design, the next-generation iPhone SE is expected to adopt a more modern look, featuring a flat-frame design and a glossy glass back similar to the iPhone 14. Unlike the newer iPhones, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to retain the mute switch, which Apple has replaced with a customisable "Action Button" on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models.

At the front, the new iPhone SE will likely get rid of the home button for Touch ID, as Apple is expected to incorporate Face ID sensors in an iPhone 14-like notch design.

The upcoming iPhone SE is also anticipated to have a single rear camera like its predecessor. However, the camera module is expected to be significantly larger, as the phone may feature the same primary sensor used in the latest iPhone 16.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications