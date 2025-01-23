Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 series debuts Google Gemini-based AI agent: How it works

Samsung Galaxy S25 series debuts Google Gemini-based AI agent: How it works

AI agents are intelligent software systems designed to handle complex, multi-step tasks with limited user input. Samsung has integrated multimodal AI to enable it on Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Galaxy AI
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Galaxy AI
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones, focusing more on software and artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to improve the mobile experience. The smartphones come with the Android 15-based One UI 7, which Samsung calls an AI-integrated platform. The new UI also integrates "AI agents" for enhancing personalisation and enabling natural interactions with the smartphones.
 
What are AI agents
 
AI agents are intelligent software systems designed to handle complex, multi-step tasks with limited user input. These systems work autonomously, effectively managing repetitive processes that would otherwise require manual effort. Beyond natural language processing, AI agents can make decisions, solve problems, and interact with their environment to execute specific tasks.
These agents use multimodal inputs, including text, visuals, and audio, to collect information and independently complete tasks aligned with predefined goals. While users specify the desired outcome, AI agents determine and implement the best course of action to achieve it.

Also Read

Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series features draw inspiration from Apple, Google

Galaxy S25 series: Check Google Gemini and Samsung AI features from OneUI 7

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing, pre-order details, specifications

Samsung previews ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone: Here's how it looks

Samsung plans to beat Apple to ultrathin phone with Galaxy S25 Edge

 
Agentic AI experience on Samsung Galaxy S25 series
 
Agentic AI experiences on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series start the moment the user calls for the built-in AI-powered Google Gemini assistant. Users can simply press the side button on the new Galaxy S25 series smartphones to launch Gemini and start prompting it, without requiring any wake-up phrase.
 
Most importantly, Gemini on the Galaxy S25 series offers cross-app functionality. Working with the whole suite of Google apps, native Samsung apps and select third-party apps like WhatsApp and Spotify, Gemini can take multiple actions across apps with a single prompt. For example, the user can ask Gemini to create a calendar event and send its details to a contact in a single request. This gets multiple tasks done at the same time without requiring the user to open any app manually.
Other aspects of agentic AI on the new Samsung phones include personalisation and intuitiveness. For example, the new Now Brief feature automatically curates data from multiple apps and offers a personalised summary of information that it thinks may be useful for the user. Similarly, natural language search allows the system to understand what specific setting option the user is looking for, even if the specific name is not mentioned in the input prompt.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

YouTube brings new experimental features for Premium users: Check details

AI-powered cancer vaccines soon? Oracle's Larry Ellison reveals big plans

SoftBank, OpenAI commit $19 bn each to $100 bn US AI venture 'Stargate'

Samsung to manufacture Galaxy S25 series at Noida plant: CEO JB Park

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: S25 series, One UI 7, AI, and more announced

Topics :SamsungSamsung Galaxyartifical intelligenceGemini AI

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story