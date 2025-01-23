Samsung Galaxy S25 series debuts Google Gemini-based AI agent: How it works

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones , focusing more on software and artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to improve the mobile experience. The smartphones come with the Android 15-based One UI 7 , which Samsung calls an AI-integrated platform. The new UI also integrates "AI agents" for enhancing personalisation and enabling natural interactions with the smartphones.

What are AI agents

AI agents are intelligent software systems designed to handle complex, multi-step tasks with limited user input. These systems work autonomously, effectively managing repetitive processes that would otherwise require manual effort. Beyond natural language processing, AI agents can make decisions, solve problems, and interact with their environment to execute specific tasks.

These agents use multimodal inputs, including text, visuals, and audio, to collect information and independently complete tasks aligned with predefined goals. While users specify the desired outcome, AI agents determine and implement the best course of action to achieve it.

Agentic AI experience on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Agentic AI experiences on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series start the moment the user calls for the built-in AI-powered Google Gemini assistant . Users can simply press the side button on the new Galaxy S25 series smartphones to launch Gemini and start prompting it, without requiring any wake-up phrase.

Most importantly, Gemini on the Galaxy S25 series offers cross-app functionality. Working with the whole suite of Google apps, native Samsung apps and select third-party apps like WhatsApp and Spotify, Gemini can take multiple actions across apps with a single prompt. For example, the user can ask Gemini to create a calendar event and send its details to a contact in a single request. This gets multiple tasks done at the same time without requiring the user to open any app manually.

Other aspects of agentic AI on the new Samsung phones include personalisation and intuitiveness. For example, the new Now Brief feature automatically curates data from multiple apps and offers a personalised summary of information that it thinks may be useful for the user. Similarly, natural language search allows the system to understand what specific setting option the user is looking for, even if the specific name is not mentioned in the input prompt.