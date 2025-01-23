Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series features draw inspiration from Apple, Google

Samsung has introduced several new features with its latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Be it artificial intelligence features or tools for improving the smartphone's imaging capabilities, the new features are aimed at improving the overall mobile experience. However, some of these features may have been inspired by what rivals like Apple and Google offer on their iPhones and Pixel smartphones.

Here are some of the new features on the Galaxy S25 series that have alternatives available on Apple iPhones and Google Pixels:

Writing Assist

On the Galaxy S25 series smartphones, Writing Assist features for content summarisation and auto-formatting of notes can be enabled across the system, wherever text can be selected.

Apple offers similar functionality with its Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools on its iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro line-up. The feature lets users tap into a suite of tools for proofreading, rewriting, and formatting. It also allows users to describe changes they want in the selected text with input prompts.

Audio Eraser

Samsung Galaxy S25 series also introduces a new Audio Eraser feature which lets users eliminate unwanted noise in recorded videos. The feature also lets users tone down or completely isolate specific sounds such as voices, music, wind, crowd and more.

Google launched a similar "Audio Magic Eraser" feature with its Pixel 8 series in 2023. The feature has since received updates and improvements which allows users to control specific sounds in videos, such as the voice of an individual speaker. There is also an auto button that automatically adjusts audio levels.

Videography features

Samsung has introduced the ability to record 10-bit HDR videos on the Galaxy S25 series, which improves colour vibrancy, and the ability to record in low-light conditions, compared to the 8-bit format. The new smartphones also have the ability to record LOG videos that offer greater control while editing the footage.

While Apple and Google both offer 10-bit HDR recording on their select iPhone and Pixel models, LOG video capture is limited to iPhones.

Intelligent Search

Local search on the Galaxy S25 series leverages natural language understanding to allow users to intuitively search for photos and settings with phrases.

With the updated Photos app on iOS 18, Apple enabled natural language search, allowing users to locate images and videos simply by describing them. Similarly, the revamped version of Apple's digital assistant Siri has the ability to pull up setting options with natural language phrases.

Gemini Advanced subscription

On its new flagships, Samsung is offering a complimentary Gemini Advanced subscription of six months, enabling advanced Gemini AI features and 2TB of cloud storage. Google also offers Gemini Advanced subscription for no additional cost with its Google Pixel devices.