Tech Wrap Jan 28: WhatsApp update, Google Photos, Samsung Galaxy S26 series

WhatsApp has introduced a new security feature called ‘Strict Account Settings’, aimed at users who face a higher risk of targeted cyberattacks. The update applies stricter controls to account activity, including restrictions on messages, calls, and file sharing from unknown contacts.

Google is rolling out its Gemini-powered photo editing feature in India, allowing users to make changes to images in Google Photos using simple voice or text commands. The feature, known as “Help me edit,” was initially launched with the Pixel 10 series and later made available to Android users in the US. It is now expanding to supported Android devices across India.

Samsung shows 'privacy display' in time for Galaxy S26 series launch Samsung has offered a preview of how its upcoming privacy-focused display feature will work on future Galaxy smartphones. Based on three short teaser videos released by the company, the feature appears designed to replace traditional privacy screen protectors by limiting visibility from side angles. Samsung said the new privacy layer is ‘coming to Galaxy very soon’, likely alongside the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch in February. You can now follow up on your Search query from AI Overviews Google Search is rolling out an update that lets users ask follow-up questions directly from an AI Overview and continue the interaction in AI Mode without starting a fresh search. This update allows users to explore topics in more depth directly from the search results page on smartphones. Google said the change is meant to make Search feel more conversational rather than a collection of separate searches. AI Overviews are now powered by the Gemini 3 model worldwide.

Google expands theft protection features on Android smartphones Google has announced new theft protection enhancements for Android smartphones, designed to make stolen devices harder to access and easier to secure remotely. The updates include stronger authentication checks, better protection against lock-screen guessing, and improved recovery tools for lost or stolen phones. These changes build on protections introduced last year and are rolling out across several Android versions, with some features supported as far back as Android 10. Google's Android for PC may get redesigned status bar, Chrome Extensions Google’s Android desktop platform appears to be under testing. A recently surfaced bug report on Google’s Issue Tracker provided an early look at what seems to be Android’s full desktop interface. First spotted by 9To5Google, the report highlighted a redesigned status bar, support for desktop-style Chrome extensions, and interface elements optimised for larger screens. The report has since been taken down, suggesting it may have shown an internal build of Android 16 running on Chromebook hardware.

Bluesky to bring better posting tools, improve discovery and live features Bluesky has shared details of upcoming updates planned for the platform in 2026. The roadmap outlines improvements across live events, core features, and content discovery. The company also plans deeper integration with third-party apps built on its open network. According to Bluesky, the next phase will focus on refining existing features while investing more deliberately in areas that distinguish it from traditional social platforms. WhatsApp may let Channels share short-lived status updates WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that could change how Channels share content with followers. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the update would allow channel admins to post status updates directly from their channels. This would enable creators and organisations to share temporary content such as photos, videos, or voice notes, similar to standard WhatsApp Status posts. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.4.5).

Mozilla bets $1.4 bn to tip balance of AI towards 'openness, agency, trust' In its 2025–26 State of Mozilla report, the organisation said it plans to invest more than $1.4 billion from its reserves to support what it describes as a “rebel alliance” of open-source developers, mission-driven startups, and public-interest technologists. Mozilla said the initiative aims to promote AI systems built around openness, user agency, and trust, as the industry becomes increasingly dominated by a small group of well-funded players. OPPO Find X9 Ultra and OPPO X9s: 200MP cameras, 7000 mAh batteries expected OPPO is reportedly preparing to expand its Find X9 lineup. According to a report by Android Headlines, the company is developing the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s, with a launch expected in March. Both models are said to feature dual 200MP rear cameras. OPPO has not officially confirmed the devices, and it remains unclear whether either model will be launched in India.

Is Krafton India planning to bring in-game ads to BGMI? Here's what we know Krafton India is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing more in-game advertising in BGMI. As per a report by Network18-owned Storyboard18, the publisher has been running in-game surveys among players to gather detailed feedback on gameplay habits, spending behaviour, and attitudes toward in-game ads. Sennheiser HDB 630 review: IEM-like audio with ease of wireless headphones The Sennheiser HDB 630 does not aim to appeal to everyone. It avoids aggressive noise cancellation claims and bass-heavy tuning, and it does not rely on bold design choices to justify its pricing. Instead, it prioritises audio quality, comfort, and a versatile connectivity setup that subtly enhances the wireless listening experience.