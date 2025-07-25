Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on: What's new

Google is rolling out a set of new shopping features for Search in the US, which is designed to make the online buying journey more tailored and interactive. The new tools include customisable price tracking, a virtual try-on feature for clothing, and visual inspiration for outfits or interior. According to Google, these tools use AI and Google’s Shopping Graph to deliver a better experience for users.
Virtual Try-on Features
Unveiled at I/O 2025 and tested through Search Labs in May, Google’s virtual try-on feature is rolling out in the US. Users can upload a full-body image with “good lighting” and no one else in the frame to see how clothing looks on them in real time. This AI tool uses a custom image generation model that accurately reflects how fabrics fold, stretch, and fit on diverse body types.
Google’s price alert tool lets users define their own price drop thresholds. A new slider-based setting called “Only notify me below a specific price” enables alerts to be sent when a product drops to a set amount. Users can also choose to track specific colours or sizes. The Shopping Graph has products and prices from all across the web so it lets the user know when there is an offer that meets their criteria.
These updated alerts are now marked with a Gemini sparkle icon, this highlights the use of AI-driven product suggestions.
Google is also previewing a new feature coming to AI Mode this fall. It will allow users to explore shoppable outfit and room ideas using vision match technology. For example: whether you are looking for style inspiration for a green flowy dress for a garden party or design ideas for a bedroom. By analysing images and queries, it will surface personalised product matches from over 50 billion items in Google’s Shopping Graph.
