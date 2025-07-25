WhatsApp is testing voice chat with Meta AI for Android: Check what's new
WhatsApp might be in the works to soon let users have real-time voice conversations with Meta AI through a phone call-like interfaceAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that enables users to interact with Meta AI — the platform’s built-in chatbot — using their voice in real time. The capability, spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, is apparently available to some users running the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.21.21 and is expected to reach more beta testers in the coming weeks.
Real-time voice chat with Meta AI: What is it
The feature essentially allows users to initiate a voice chat with Meta AI through a dedicated interface that mimics a phone call. According to WABetaInfo, the interaction begins by tapping a waveform icon within the chatbot window, accessible via the Chats tab. Users can also choose to have voice sessions launch automatically by enabling a toggle in the Meta AI voice preferences. This option is disabled by default, giving users full control over how they interact with the assistant.
The voice chat can also be initiated from the Calls tab, where tapping the Meta AI contact starts the session immediately — no additional confirmation needed. As WABetaInfo explains, this design choice aligns with the Calls tab's focus on hands-free, instant interaction.
The interface provides default suggestions to help users start conversations with Meta AI and includes a “collapse” icon. This lets the voice session continue in the background while the user switches to other apps — similar to a traditional WhatsApp call.
Users retain full control over privacy and session flow. They can mute the microphone, end the session with an ‘X’ button, or switch back to text chat at any time. Importantly, Android’s system-level privacy indicator — a green dot in the status bar — alerts users whenever the microphone is active, ensuring transparency about when Meta AI is listening.
As of now, WhatsApp has not announced when this feature will be available to all users. The functionality remains in testing, and access is reportedly limited to a small group of beta testers.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices