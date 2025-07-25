WhatsApp is testing voice chat with Meta AI for Android: Check what's new

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that enables users to interact with Meta AI — the platform’s built-in chatbot — using their voice in real time. The capability, spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, is apparently available to some users running the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.21.21 and is expected to reach more beta testers in the coming weeks.

Real-time voice chat with Meta AI: What is it

The feature essentially allows users to initiate a voice chat with Meta AI through a dedicated interface that mimics a phone call. According to WABetaInfo, the interaction begins by tapping a waveform icon within the chatbot window, accessible via the Chats tab. Users can also choose to have voice sessions launch automatically by enabling a toggle in the Meta AI voice preferences. This option is disabled by default, giving users full control over how they interact with the assistant.

The voice chat can also be initiated from the Calls tab, where tapping the Meta AI contact starts the session immediately — no additional confirmation needed. As WABetaInfo explains, this design choice aligns with the Calls tab's focus on hands-free, instant interaction. The interface provides default suggestions to help users start conversations with Meta AI and includes a "collapse" icon. This lets the voice session continue in the background while the user switches to other apps — similar to a traditional WhatsApp call. Users retain full control over privacy and session flow. They can mute the microphone, end the session with an 'X' button, or switch back to text chat at any time. Importantly, Android's system-level privacy indicator — a green dot in the status bar — alerts users whenever the microphone is active, ensuring transparency about when Meta AI is listening.