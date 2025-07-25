Google Pixel Watch 4: New charging mechanism, and design tweaks expected

Images of the anticipated Google Pixel Watch 4 have reportedly surfaced online revealing key details of Google’s next generation smartwatch. According to a report by 9To5Google, the images reveal notable design tweaks, a revamped charging system, and fresh colourways.

For the uninitiated, Google is set to host its 2025 Made by Google event on August 20, where the company will be launching its Google Pixel 10 series smartphones. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also expected to be unveiled at the same event.

Google Pixel Watch 4: What to expect

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 4 retains the design language of its predecessor but introduces a key hardware change — its charging contacts are now positioned on the left side instead of the back. Leaked images show a side-mounted charging pin, likely to magnetically connect to a redesigned charger.

The charger itself is expected to feature a narrow pill-shaped build with an indent and two circular pins. The curvature is said to match the watch, allowing for more convenient charging — particularly for use as a bedside clock. In comparison, the Pixel Watch 3 required flat placement due to its rear-mounted pins. This updated charging system is also expected to significantly reduce charge times, with the report suggesting that the Pixel Watch 4 will charge 25 per cent faster than its predecessor. Another visual update includes slimmer circular bezels, offering more screen space on both the 41mm and 45mm variants of the watch.