Snapchat's 'Home Safe' feature notifies close friends you are home: Details

Snapchat has introduced a new safety feature called Home Safe that allows users to let close friends or family members know when they have arrived home safely. According to the Snapchat newsroom, the feature builds on Snap Map’s existing location tools and adds a way to check in after a night out, a long commute, or a weekend trip.

Home Safe feature: What is it

Home Safe is a Snapchat feature that lets you alert a friend automatically when you reach home. This starts by setting your home location and activating it before heading out.

As per the company, Home Safe alerts are designed with safety and privacy in mind. Alerts can only be sent to friends you already share your location with, and the notification goes out only once, then shuts off automatically. Location sharing on Snap Map is off by default, so no one can see your location or receive a Home Safe alert unless you purposely choose to share it.

In a blog post, Snapchat positioned the tool as a way to offer "peace of mind" in everyday moments. "Whether you're heading back from a crowded concert or a weekend getaway, Home Safe can offer a close friend or family member peace of mind that you have made it home safely," the company said. How to use Home Safe on Snapchat Set your home location: -Tap your Bitmoji on Snap Map

-Select “My Home” to mark your location

-Your home is only visible to you and friends you’ve chosen to share your location with Activate Home Safe before heading out: