Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat's 'Home Safe' feature notifies close friends you are home: Details

Snapchat's 'Home Safe' feature notifies close friends you are home: Details

Snapchat's new Home Safe feature sends automatic alerts to trusted friends when you arrive home, only if you have opted in to location sharing via Snap Map

Snapchat's Home Safe feature
Snapchat's Home Safe feature
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Snapchat has introduced a new safety feature called Home Safe that allows users to let close friends or family members know when they have arrived home safely. According to the Snapchat newsroom, the feature builds on Snap Map’s existing location tools and adds a way to check in after a night out, a long commute, or a weekend trip.

Home Safe feature: What is it

Home Safe is a Snapchat feature that lets you alert a friend automatically when you reach home. This starts by setting your home location and activating it before heading out.
 
As per the company, Home Safe alerts are designed with safety and privacy in mind. Alerts can only be sent to friends you already share your location with, and the notification goes out only once, then shuts off automatically. Location sharing on Snap Map is off by default, so no one can see your location or receive a Home Safe alert unless you purposely choose to share it.
 
In a blog post, Snapchat positioned the tool as a way to offer “peace of mind” in everyday moments. “Whether you’re heading back from a crowded concert or a weekend getaway, Home Safe can offer a close friend or family member peace of mind that you have made it home safely,” the company said. 

How to use Home Safe on Snapchat

Set your home location:
  • -Tap your Bitmoji on Snap Map
  • -Select “My Home” to mark your location
  • -Your home is only visible to you and friends you’ve chosen to share your location with
Activate Home Safe before heading out:
  • Open the chat with the friend you want to notify
  • Tap the Map icon
  • Tap the “Home Safe” button
Automatic alert when you arrive home:

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on: What's new

Google Pixel Watch 4: New charging mechanism, and design tweaks expected

OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series now available in India: Offers

EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

Topics :SnapchatSafety PlansSocial media apps

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story