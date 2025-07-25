Home / Technology / Tech News / A R Rahman, OpenAI CEO Altman collaborate on AI project 'Secret Mountain'

A R Rahman, OpenAI CEO Altman collaborate on AI project 'Secret Mountain'

Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, featuring him alongside Altman

OpenAI
Rahman posted a glimpse of the project last year on his YouTube channel. It was titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain". Image credit: @arrahman / X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Renowned composer A R Rahman is set to merge music with artificial intelligence through his latest collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for an upcoming AI project "Secret Mountain".

Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, featuring him alongside Altman. He called the upcoming venture a "virtual global band", which will "empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools."  "It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office we discussed Secret Mountain, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI," he wrote in the caption. 

The story follows a young woman named Luna, who finds herself in the realm of Secret Mountain, where she encounters a variety of musical characters hailing from different cultural backgrounds  Rahman posted a glimpse of the project last year on his YouTube channel. It was titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain".

In the video, the character can be heard saying, "Hey, I'm Luna, let me tell you a story. Like most of us, I have been wandering the jungles of instant gratification, dooms of scrolling. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Snapchat's 'Home Safe' feature notifies close friends you are home: Details

Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on: What's new

Google Pixel Watch 4: New charging mechanism, and design tweaks expected

Samsung Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series now available in India: Offers

EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAI

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story