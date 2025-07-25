A R Rahman, OpenAI CEO Altman collaborate on AI project 'Secret Mountain'

Renowned composer A R Rahman is set to merge music with artificial intelligence through his latest collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for an upcoming AI project "Secret Mountain".

Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, featuring him alongside Altman. He called the upcoming venture a "virtual global band", which will "empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools." "It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office we discussed Secret Mountain, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI," he wrote in the caption.