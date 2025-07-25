A R Rahman, OpenAI CEO Altman collaborate on AI project 'Secret Mountain'

Renowned composer A R Rahman is set to merge music with artificial intelligence through his latest collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for an upcoming AI project "Secret Mountain".
Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, featuring him alongside Altman. He called the upcoming venture a "virtual global band", which will "empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools." "It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office we discussed Secret Mountain, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI," he wrote in the caption.
The story follows a young woman named Luna, who finds herself in the realm of Secret Mountain, where she encounters a variety of musical characters hailing from different cultural backgrounds Rahman posted a glimpse of the project last year on his YouTube channel. It was titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain".
In the video, the character can be heard saying, "Hey, I'm Luna, let me tell you a story. Like most of us, I have been wandering the jungles of instant gratification, dooms of scrolling.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app