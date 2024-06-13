Tech wrap Jun 13: OPPO F27 Pro Plus, Garmin watches get YouTube Music, more

OPPO launched India’s first IP69-rated smartphone, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus. The smartphone boasts Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard certification for build quality. Priced at Rs 27,999, the smartphone will be available in Dust Pink and Midnight Navy colours from June 20.

You can now access the YouTube Music app on select Garmin watches from today, June 13. Google’s music streaming platform, YouTube Music, is now available through Garmin’s Connect IQ Store. The store lets users download and install the YouTube Music app on eligible watches. Before this addition, Garmin allowed users to listen to music available on Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify. Now, users will have access to 100 million songs available on YouTube Music.

Samsung India has integrated Paytm into its Wallet app. With Paytm integration, Galaxy smartphone users using the Paytm app for flight, bus and movie bookings and the Paytm Insider app for event bookings, will be able to add their tickets directly to Samsung Wallet using the “Add to Samsung Wallet” functionality.

Marshall has launched in India the Minor IV true wireless earbuds. The earbuds are aimed at providing users with signature sound, comfort and exceptional battery life, said the British manufacturer of audio products. Users can also experience personalised earbud interaction through the dedicated Marshall app. Minor IV by Marshall will be available for purchase from June 15 on Marshall’s official website at Rs 11,999.

Google has announced that soon its ChromeOS for Chromebooks will be more like Android OS for faster and improved Google AI features. In a blog post update on Chromium Blog, Google announced that “ChromeOS will soon be developed on large portions of the Android stack to bring Google AI, innovations, and features faster to users.”

Samsung has reportedly confirmed its upcoming devices in wearables and foldable category. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung in its Members app for Galaxy devices has added support for Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring. As per the report, within the Galaxy Members app, the South Korean technology giant has mentioned these devices and provided an option to select whether users are facing any issues with either of these devices.

Japan has reportedly passed an antitrust law that could force Apple to allow third-party app stores on iPhones in the country. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Japan’s Kyodo News, Japan’s parliament has passed a law on June 12 that will prevent big technology companies like Apple and Google from blocking third-party developers from distributing apps on their platforms.

Google has introduced a reverse phone search option, called Lookup, on the Phone app for Pixel phones. Part of Pixel’s June Feature Drop update, the lookup feature allows users to identify unsaved numbers from their call directory without necessitating use of any third party apps.

With watchOS 11, Apple Watch can track sleep even if the watch is not in Sleep Focus Mode. Earlier, it was necessary to activate Sleep Focus Mode or set a sleep schedule to track sleep. A user on X (formerly Twitter), named Max Weinbach, has tweeted about this change and also informed that overnight rest and naps will also be recorded. Even if you do not activate any mode on the Watch, your sleep data will continue to be collected. Although if you want to use do-not-disturb features and stop constant notifications, you will need to turn on the Sleep Focus mode.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has started making likes on posts private in a bid to drive user engagement on the platform. Limited to premium subscribers before, the feature is now being rolled out widely and it will arrive to everyone with an account on the platform. Touted by the platform as a measure to boost users' privacy, private likes will hide the identity of the users that have liked a post.

When Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and his top deputies this week unveiled a landmark arrangement with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into the iPhone, iPad and Mac, they were mum on the financial terms.

Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled a number of forthcoming advancements to its technology aimed at luring makers of AI chips to its manufacturing business.

Apple once again became the world's most valuable company on Wednesday, dethroning Microsoft from the top spot, as the iPhone maker pushed ahead in a race to dominate artificial intelligence technology.

Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its chairman met with the heads of Meta, Qualcomm and Amazon this week to discuss cooperation and that topics included artificial intelligence, cloud services and chips.

Microsoft President Brad Smith will testify before a House of Representatives panel on homeland security on Thursday, fielding questions about the company's security practices after Russian and Chinese hackers breached its systems over the past year.