Google introduces reverse phone number search on Phone app for Pixel phones

Part of Pixel's June Feature Drop update, the lookup feature allows users to identify unsaved numbers from their call directory without necessitating use of any third party apps

Prakruti Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Google has introduced a reverse phone search option, called Lookup, on the Phone app for Pixel phones. Part of Pixel’s June Feature Drop update, the lookup feature allows users to identify unsaved numbers from their call directory without necessitating use of any third party apps.

Google Lookup: How it works

On tapping the expand option visible on the phone app screen while receiving an incoming call from a number that is not saved in contacts, the user will be shown the “Lookup” button in addition to adding contact, Messages and History. Tapping the Lookup button will enter the number in Google Search with the country code. Users will no longer have to copy and paste numbers after switching apps.

Google has said that the Lookup feature will be available to Pixel 6 and newer Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel Fold which means that all Pixel smartphones with a Tensor chip can enjoy this feature.

The Lookup feature is for the phone numbers that are present in a public database online such as relating to any business and not for personal phone numbers, said Google. The feature is reportedly available in most Pixel devices and was seen on Google Phone app version 132, which is in beta. It is not clear when the feature rolls out to all Pixel users.

It is not necessary for you to manually update your phone or your device to be on the June Feature Drop and security patch to access this feature as it is a server side update.

The feature was first available in Japan for Google Pixel owners.

Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelGoogle SearchTechnology

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

