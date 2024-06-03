Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS unveils ROG Ally X handheld gaming console: What is new, specs, more

ASUS unveils ROG Ally X handheld gaming console: What is new, specs, more

The ROG Ally X is a new model in ASUS line of handheld gaming consoles. Compared to the Ally, the X model boasts more storage space, double the RAM, and double the battery capacity

ASUS has unveiled the ROG Ally X, a new model in its handheld gaming console line-up. Based on Windows 11, the ROG Ally X is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. As for the upgrades, the X model gets more storage, RAM, and a large capacity battery. ASUS said it has updated the chassis for improved ergonomics and brought changes to joysticks for more precise control. Additionally, ASUS said that the ROG Ally X features new fans that improves the devices heat management by up to 24 per cent.

ASUS ROG Ally X: Specifications

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, the ROG Ally X is offered with up to 1TB SSD storage. Additionally, the handheld gaming console features a redesigned motherboard with easy access to M.2 2280 SSD form factor slot, allowing users to upgrade the storage. Along with the storage upgrade, the ASUS ROG Ally X gets up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM. With more RAM users can allocate more memory to both the system and the graphic processing unit (GPU) for better performance during graphic-intensive gaming.

Improving the connectivity option on the console, ASUS has replaced the XG Mobile port on the predecessor with two USB Type-C ports, among which one is a Thunderbolt port.

Among one of the biggest improvements has been on the battery front. The ROG Ally X comes with an 80Wh battery, doubling the 40Wh battery on the first-generation model. This change could have resulted in the gaming console weighing 70 grams more than its predecessor. However, the company said that the new body design offers better weight distribution centred around the user’s thumb and forefinger for a comfortable grip. Additionally, the ROG Ally X will be available in a new black colourway, offering a fresh look.  
  • Display: 7-inch FHD touchscreen display, 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, 100 per cent sRGB, corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme
  • GPU: integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Memory: up to 24GB LPDDR5X on board (7500 MHz dual channel)
  • Storage: Up to 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Battery: 80Wh
  • Charging: 65W (USB-C)
  • Ports: 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x Micro SD Card reader, 1 x USB-C (supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x USB4 (Thunderbolt 4 compliance, DisplayPort 1.4)
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Weight: 678g

