Spotify raises US prices of its premium plans in bid to push margin

On a monthly basis, Spotify has raised prices of its individual plan to $11.99 from $10.99, duo plan to $16.99 from $14.99 and its family plan to $19.99 from $16.99 in the US

Spotify Technology
Its premium subscribers rose by 14% to 239 million and it forecast monthly active users at 631 million for the second quarter.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Spotify raised prices for its premium plans in the United States on Monday, the latest step by the Swedish music-streaming service in its push to increase margins.

On a monthly basis, Spotify has raised prices of its individual plan to $11.99 from $10.99, duo plan to $16.99 from $14.99 and its family plan to $19.99 from $16.99 in the US.

Spotify has been trying to boost its margins in recent months by lowering marketing spending and through layoffs, after relying on promotions and hefty investments to drive user growth.

Shares of the company, which competes with services from Apple and Amazon.com, rose about 4% in premarket trading.

"We're increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features," Spotify said in an email, which it plans to send to its subscribers in the US over the next month.
 
The company offers an advertising-supported free service with limited features and a subscription-based paid service that gives access to all its functionality, with premium subscribers accounting for most of its revenue.
 
Analysts expect the streaming giant could drive further growth by offering tailored subscription plans based on consumer preferences in verticals such as music, audiobooks and podcasts.
 
The company's quarterly gross profit topped 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for the first time in April after it reined in marketing spending.
 
Its premium subscribers rose by 14% to 239 million and it forecast monthly active users at 631 million for the second quarter.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

