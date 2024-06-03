Spotify raises US prices of its premium plans in bid to push margin

Shares of the company, which competes with services from Apple and Amazon.com, rose about 4% in premarket trading.
"We're increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features," Spotify said in an email, which it plans to send to its subscribers in the US over the next month.
The company offers an advertising-supported free service with limited features and a subscription-based paid service that gives access to all its functionality, with premium subscribers accounting for most of its revenue.
Analysts expect the streaming giant could drive further growth by offering tailored subscription plans based on consumer preferences in verticals such as music, audiobooks and podcasts.
The company's quarterly gross profit topped 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for the first time in April after it reined in marketing spending.
Its premium subscribers rose by 14% to 239 million and it forecast monthly active users at 631 million for the second quarter.