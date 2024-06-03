Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia G-Assist to bring in-game AI assistant to RTX AI-powered Windows PCs

Nvidia G-Assist to bring in-game AI assistant to RTX AI-powered Windows PCs

Nvidia's RTX AI platform will bring Microsoft's Copilot+ PC experiences, powered by up to GeForce RTX 4070 graphic processing units (GPUs)

Nvidia Project G-Assist

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nvidia has announced a new RTX AI PC segment that will be eligible for the Mictrosoft’s new Copilot+ PC platform. In a press note released by the company, Nvidia said that RTX AI PCs will feature up to GeForce RTX 4070 graphic processing units (GPUs) and “power-efficient systems-on-a-chip (SoC) with Windows 11 AI PC capabilities”.

In a statement to The Verge, Nvidia stated that the RTX AI PCs will be powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 series processors. Additionally, Nvidia confirmed that these devices will not boot Copilot+ PC experience out-of-the box, but rather receive a “free update when available”. ASUS and MSI are among some of the OEMs that are already building on this platform.

Apart from the Copilot+ Experience, these RTX AI PCs will offer something extra. At the event, Nvidia showed a demo of its Project G-Assist, an AI assistant that will offer gamers with in-game assistance in real time. Nvidia said that Project G-Assist will open up “the next generation of AI-powered experiences for over 100 million RTX AI PC users.”

Project G-Assist: What is it?

Project G-Assist is an AI-powered assistant specifically designed to help users with in-game tasks. Nvidia said that it can offer gaming strategies, analyse replays and provide answers to questions about what is on the screen in a game.

Nvidia said that Project G-Assist takes voice or text prompts from the player, along with contextual information from what is on the game screen. It then runs the collected data through “AI vision models”. These models allow the assistant to gain “contextual awareness” and understanding of the game, expanding its game knowledge database about that specific video game. It then utilises this data to offer personalised responses both as text and speech.

Nvidia has partnered with the game developer Studio Wildcard to demo the technology on the ARK: Survival Ascended game during the on-going Computex event in Taiwan. In the demo preview, Nvidia’s Project G-Assist was able to answer questions about in-game creatures and objects. Additionally, it was able to analyse game objectives, difficulty level and more.

In addition to these capabilities, Nvidia said that Project G-Assist would customise the player’s gaming system for optimal performance and efficiency. It can also provide insights into performance data and optimise graphics settings depending on the user’s hardware. 

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

