Tech Wrap June 16: OnePlus Nord 5 launch, Legion Pro 7i, iOS 26 features

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its Nord 5 series smartphones and Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4 are scheduled to launch in India on July 8 at 2:00 PM IST. The new Nord 5 becomes the first in the Nord lineup to feature a flagship-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processor.

Lenovo has launched its updated Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop in India, expanding its high-end Legion Pro series targeted at performance-focused gamers and creators. The 2025 model is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 HX series processor and is configurable with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU featuring 24GB of VRAM.

iOS 26: Check new features coming to these Apple iPhones later this year Apple unveiled iOS 26, its platform update for iPhones, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, showcasing the features that will roll out to supported iPhones later this year. From visual design enhancements to new AI capabilities and upgraded Phone and Messages apps, iOS 26 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most ambitious updates yet. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G launched with military grade durability Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its Narzo 80 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery. The company also said that the smartphone comes with Realme’s Armorshell Tough Build technology that enables military-grade shock resistance.

Apple Intelligence: New features coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs this year At WWDC25, Apple previewed a wide range of Apple Intelligence features set to arrive on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch later this year. These include Live Translation in Phone, Messages, and FaceTime; on-screen content awareness through Visual Intelligence; enhanced creative tools like Genmoji and Image Playground; and intelligent automation via Shortcuts. Vivo Y400 Pro with 3D curved display launching on June 20 China’s Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Y400 Pro smartphone in India on June 20. While confirming the launch, the company said that the Vivo Y200 Pro will sport the segment’s slimmest 3D curved display, bold new colours, and a powerful blend of performance and design. The company also shared an image of the smartphone which appears to be featuring a dual camera set-up at the back.

OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery to launch on June 23 Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch the K13x 5G smartphone in India on June 23. Ahead of the launch, a Flipkart microsite has gone live revealing key features of the upcoming device. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip (SoC), the OPPO K13x 5G will be price under Rs 15,000 – confirmed the company. Apple iPadOS 26: Check key features coming to these iPads later this year At WWDC 2025, Apple officially previewed iPadOS 26, the next major update for its iPad line-up. The new version introduces a refreshed user interface built on the company’s new “Liquid Glass” design language, along with a host of productivity enhancements, multitasking tools, and AI-powered features under Apple Intelligence.

Google expands 'AI Audio Overviews' feature to Search Google is expanding its Audio Overviews feature – previously available in NotebookLM and the Gemini app – to Search through a new experiment in Google Labs. The tool turns complex written content into brief, conversational audio summaries, designed to make information more accessible. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 to launch in India on June 19 OnePlus is set to launch the Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details about the upcoming wireless earphones, including design, battery life, and colour variants. The Z3 appears to carry forward the design language of its predecessor, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, with a few upgrades.

iOS 26: Apple will let apps like Spotify access this new Music app feature Apple previewed iOS 26, the latest platform update for iPhones, at its WWDC25 keynote, unveiling new features including full-screen animated artwork on the Lock Screen when music is playing. While the feature was showcased using Apple Music, Apple is extending support to third-party music apps such as Spotify. These apps on your phone are 'spying' on you Recent research by Apteco shines a spotlight on some of the most data-hungry apps. Meta’s trifecta—Facebook, Instagram, and Threads—tops the list. Others include LinkedIn (Microsoft), Pinterest (Pinterest Inc), Amazon and Alexa (Amazon.com Inc), YouTube (Google), X (formerly Twitter, owned by X Corp), and PayPal. Globally, over 8.9 million mobile apps are available. With every download, click, and tap, apps collect different forms of data—location, contacts, browsing history, device information, financial details, and more.

POCO F7 with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may launch in India soon POCO is likely preparing to launch its flagship, the POCO F7, in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased a new smartphone featuring a massive 7,550 mAh battery on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, indicating that the device in question is the upcoming F7. The smartphone has previously surfaced on several benchmark platforms, including Geekbench, and has been reported to feature similar battery specifications. TCS, Salling Group partner for IT transformation, AI-based cloud migration Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has entered a long-term strategic partnership with Denmark's largest retailer, Salling Group, to support its digital transformation and AI-enabled cloud migration. The collaboration will cover Salling Group's 2,100 stores and 68,000 employees across Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, including brands such as toy store chain BR, franchise quick-service restaurants Carl's Jr. and Starbucks, grocers ftex, Bilka, Netto, and RIMI Baltic, according to a company statement.