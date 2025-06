Apple iPadOS 26: Check key features coming to these iPads later this year

At WWDC 2025, Apple officially previewed iPadOS 26 , the next major update for its iPad line-up. The new version introduces a refreshed user interface built on the company’s new “Liquid Glass” design language, along with a host of productivity enhancements, multitasking tools, and AI-powered features under Apple Intelligence.Here’s a rundown of the most important features coming to iPads later this year:

Apple’s new Liquid Glass design brings a more expressive and immersive UI, featuring translucent elements, dynamic reflections, and fluid animations that respond to movement and the surrounding environment. The aesthetic overhaul touches everything from sliders and buttons to entire panels, toolbars, and app navigation.

New windowing system

Users will now be able to resize app windows freely, reposition them anywhere on the screen, and open multiple apps simultaneously. Familiar controls like close, minimise, and tile now appear at the top left. If a window was previously resized, reopening the app brings it back in the same size and position.

The windowing system also integrates with Stage Manager, letting users group windows into distinct stages for multitasking.

Menu bar on iPad

Borrowing from macOS, iPadOS 26 introduces a system-wide menu bar. Swiping down from the top of the display (or hovering the pointer to the top) reveals contextual app commands.