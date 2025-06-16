Apple iPadOS 26: Check key features coming to these iPads later this year

New windowing system

Users will now be able to resize app windows freely, reposition them anywhere on the screen, and open multiple apps simultaneously. Familiar controls like close, minimise, and tile now appear at the top left. If a window was previously resized, reopening the app brings it back in the same size and position.

The windowing system also integrates with Stage Manager, letting users group windows into distinct stages for multitasking.

Menu bar on iPad

Borrowing from macOS, iPadOS 26 introduces a system-wide menu bar. Swiping down from the top of the display (or hovering the pointer to the top) reveals contextual app commands.