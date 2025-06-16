OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery to launch on June 23

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch the K13x 5G smartphone in India on June 23. Ahead of the launch, a Flipkart microsite has gone live revealing key features of the upcoming device. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip (SoC), the OPPO K13x 5G will be price under Rs 15,000 – confirmed the company.

highlights a 6,000mAh battery, IP65-rated water and dust resistance, and a reinforced construction that includes a 360-degree damage-proof armour body. According to OPPO, the internal frame of the smartphone is made from high-strength AM04 aluminium alloy, and the phone integrates a Sponge Biomimetic Shock Absorption System, inspired by sea sponges, which claims to reduce impact force by up to 90 per cent.

The K13x 5G will feature a 120Hz OLED display with HDR10 Plus support and 1,000 nits peak brightness, along with anti-burn-in protection. The display will be protected by crystal shield glass, and the box includes an anti-drop shield case for added protection. OPPO said that the phone also supports glove touch and splash touch, allowing operation in wet or gloved conditions. The device is certified by SGS Gold Drop-Resistance, SGS Military Standard, and MIL-STD-810H.

On the performance front, the K13x 5G will be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and house several AI-based tools for imaging and productivity. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP lens, and the front camera is rated at 8MP.