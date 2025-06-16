Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo Y400 Pro with 3D curved display launching on June 20: Expected specs

Vivo Y400 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor

China’s Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Y400 Pro smartphone in India on June 20. While confirming the launch, the company said that the Vivo Y200 Pro will sport the segment’s slimmest 3D curved display, bold new colours, and a powerful blend of performance and design. The company also shared an image of the smartphone which appears to be featuring a dual camera set-up at the back.

Vivo Y400 Pro: What to expect

While the company has not yet confirmed any specifications of the Vivo Y400 Pro smartphone, a report from Fonearena stated that the smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 System-on-Chip (SoC). The smartphone will likely be offered with 8GB of RAM and two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.
According to the report, Vivo Y400 Pro sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will likely offer 4,500 nits peak brightness. For imaging, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP (Sony IMX882) primary sensor, coupled with a 2MP secondary camera. As per the image shared by the company, the smartphone will likely feature Vivo’s Aura Light system that offers colour and temperature adjustment in low light shots. At the front, the smartphone will likely feature a 32MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more.
The Vivo Y400 Pro will likely pack a 5,500mAh battery and could support 90W fast wired charging.

Vivo Y400 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) primary + 2MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh 
  • Charging: 90W wired

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

