Apple Intelligence: New features coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs this year

Apple Intelligence: New features coming this year
Live translation
- In Messages, texts are translated as the user types.
- On FaceTime, users see live translated captions alongside the original voice.
- During phone calls, spoken translations are read aloud in real time.
Intelligent Shortcuts
- Users can automate context-aware tasks, like summarising documents or creating images based on a chat.
- Shortcuts can draw responses from Apple’s on-device model or route to ChatGPT, depending on user preference.
New Genmoji feature
- Combine emojis and text to create custom Genmoji.
- Personalise expressions and features like hairstyle, emotion, and accessories.
Image Playground
Visual Intelligence
- Users can ask ChatGPT questions about what they’re viewing, or find similar products via Google, Etsy, and other apps.
- Specific objects can be highlighted for direct product search.
- When viewing event details, the system can suggest creating a calendar entry, auto-filling time, date, and location.
- Users can activate Visual Intelligence by pressing the screenshot button combination. From there, they can choose to save, share, or explore with intelligence tools.
Apple Intelligence on Watch
Additional features
- Reminders can now automatically extract to-dos from emails, websites, or notes and categorise them.
- Apple Wallet will detect and summarise order-tracking info from emails, displaying delivery status in one place.
- Messages adds support for polls, and Apple Intelligence can suggest creating one based on the conversation context.
New Apple Intelligence features: Availability
- iPhone 16 series
- iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPads with M1 chip or later
- Macs with M1 chip or later
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app