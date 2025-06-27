Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

Google has announced that its Chrome browser will stop receiving updates on smartphones running Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Android 9.0 (Pie) starting August 2025. The company revealed the change through an update on its support page, confirming that Chrome version 139 will require Android 10 or newer to function. Chrome 138 will be the final version which will be compatible with Android 8 and 9.

“Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems,” Google stated.

According to the Google support page, Once Chrome 139 is released, which is tentatively scheduled for August 5, 2025. Users on older Android versions will no longer receive any feature updates or security patches. However, older versions of Chrome will continue to work on devices running Android 8 and 9. Users can still browse the web but over time compatibility issues may arise, and some websites may stop functioning on outdated browsers. This is expected to happen gradually over the coming months or years. As per a report by 9To5Google citing Android distribution data which was updated in April 2025, Android 9.0 runs on under six per cent of active devices, while Android 8.0 and 8.1 combined run for about four per cent. While it represents roughly 10 per cent of Android users, the majority are already on newer versions of the operating system.