Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

Starting August 2025, Google Chrome will no longer support Android 8 and 9, asking users to upgrade to Android 10 or higher to continue receiving updates

Google Chrome
Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has announced that its Chrome browser will stop receiving updates on smartphones running Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Android 9.0 (Pie) starting August 2025. The company revealed the change through an update on its support page, confirming that Chrome version 139 will require Android 10 or newer to function. Chrome 138 will be the final version which will be compatible with Android 8 and 9.
 
“Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems,” Google stated.
According to the Google support page, Once Chrome 139 is released, which is tentatively scheduled for August 5, 2025. Users on older Android versions will no longer receive any feature updates or security patches. However, older versions of Chrome will continue to work on devices running Android 8 and 9. 
 
Users can still browse the web but over time compatibility issues may arise, and some websites may stop functioning on outdated browsers. This is expected to happen gradually over the coming months or years.
 
As per a report by 9To5Google citing Android distribution data which was updated in April 2025, Android 9.0 runs on under six per cent of active devices, while Android 8.0 and 8.1 combined run for about four per cent. While it represents roughly 10 per cent of Android users, the majority are already on newer versions of the operating system.
Additionally, Google recommends users to upgrade their devices to Android 10 or later to ensure continued access to Chrome’s newest features and significantly the security updates.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Gemini to run in-app tasks even with App Activity off: What it means

Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

Topics :Google ChromeGoogle search engineGoogle Chrome Android

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story