Home / Technology / Tech News / Google launches AI-powered Doppl app to let users try outfits virtually

Google launches AI-powered Doppl app to let users try outfits virtually

Doppl app will let users upload a photo to create a digital version of themselves and virtually try on outfits using AI

Google's Doppl app
Google's Doppl app (Image: Google)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has launched a new experimental app called Doppl, designed to let users virtually try on clothes using artificial intelligence. The app creates a digital version of the user to simulate how different outfits might look in real life, complete with video previews and sharing options. Doppl is currently available for both iOS and Android users in the United States.

Doppl app: How it works

To get started, users upload a photo of themselves to the app. They can then choose images of clothing—whether from online stores, photos of friends’ outfits, or social media screenshots—to visualise how those clothes would look on them. Once an outfit is selected, Doppl generates a realistic image of the user wearing it. It can also turn static images into AI-generated videos, offering a more dynamic view of how the clothing fits and moves.
 
Google notes that Doppl is still in its early stages, launched under its Labs initiative. The company cautions that results may not always be accurate in terms of fit, appearance, or clothing details.
 
Users can save their favourite outfits, browse past try-ons, and share their virtual looks with friends. While it builds upon Google Shopping’s earlier virtual try-on tool, Doppl personalises the experience by letting users see the clothes on a virtual version of themselves. 

Google AI Mode Virtual try-on

At the Google I/O event last month, Google introduced upgrades to AI Mode, including smart shopping tools that show personalised products and also expanded its virtual try-on feature, which lets users try on billions of clothing items on their own image, simply by uploading a photo. 
Google Search’s AI Mode was previously limited to the US; however, the AI-powered web search feature has now expanded to more regions including India. The feature is available as an experiment in Labs and is currently available in English only.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Now, Google lets users customise Top Stories with their preferred websites

Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Google Gemini to run in-app tasks even with App Activity off: What it means

Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices: Check compatibility

Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Topics :Google appsGoogle SearchAI Modelsfashion brand

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story