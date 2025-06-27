Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Vivo X200 FE will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and may feature a triple camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss

Vivo X200 FE
Vivo X200 FE (Image: Vivo China)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Vivo has announced that it will be soon launching the X200 FE smartphone in India. Vivo India’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the news, but did not reveal the entire launch schedule. The smartphone was launched in select markets earlier this month and joins Vivo’s flagship series that encompasses X200, X200 Pro and X200 Ultra. While the vanilla and the Pro model are already available in India, the Ultra model remains exclusive to China.
 
The X200 FE in the company’s home country is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and features a triple camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss. The Indian variant of the Vivo X200 FE is expected to be along the same lines.

Vivo X200FE: What to expect

The Vivo X200 FE will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor coupled with a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, and 120Hz of refresh rate. The phone will likely measure 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams.
 
For photography, the Vivo X200 FE may feature a triple-camera set-up including a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the smartphone will likely feature a 50MP camera which will support recording in 4K at 60fps.
 
The device is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery and 90W support wired charging. It is also likely to be IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It is expected to run on FuntouchOS 15-based on Android 15.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications based on China model

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (telephoto) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 50MP wide-angle, 4K at 60fps video
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired ultra fast charging
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
  • Build and durability: Glass back, IP68 and IP69 rating
  • Connectivity: 5G, eSIM + SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Dimensions: 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99 mm
  • Weight: 186g

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonessmartphone pricecameras

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

